Asia’s trade lifeline under siege: Spike in pirate attacks alarms shipping industry

ASIA: What started as a repetitive vigil on the poop deck — the pinnacle at the back of a cargo vessel — swiftly became a high-stakes situation as the vessel sailed through the busy Phillip Channel. Snuggled between the South China Sea and the Malacca Strait, this expanse of water is one of the most tactical and clogged shipping paths on Earth.

Then a tiny boat, apparently just another fishing container, glided deviously close in the shadows. It had no lights, no radio contact — just silence. To an untrained eye, it might have passed unnoticed. But to Ray Lee and his crew, it raised immediate red flags.

“These guys know how to blend in,” said Lee, security manager at Hafnia, a major global shipping company. “They look like innocent fishermen, but they’re not.”

As the unmarked vessel edged towards a nearby bulk carrier, Lee’s team sprang into action. They sounded the alarm and radioed a warning to the other ship. In the dead of night, the pirates’ plan was simple: get in fast, steal whatever they could — spare parts, scrap metal, tools — and vanish before anyone could stop them.

A modern surge of an ancient crime

This wasn’t an isolated incident. All over Southeast Asia’s slim channels and seaside bottlenecks, piracy is increasing.

In the middle of 2025 alone, the region’s overseer, ReCAAP, documented 95 occurrences of piracy and armed robbery, an 83% increase from the same period in 2024

The waters off Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia are particularly vulnerable. These straits carry billions of dollars in trade daily — including two-thirds of Australia’s exports. Every ship that passes through is a potential target.

“These aren’t the dramatic hijackings you see in the movies,” said Maximilian Reinold, a maritime security analyst. “We’re talking about small teams — maybe two to four people — who are fast, agile, and know what they’re after.”

Desperation or organised crime?

Who are these modern-day pirates?

A few credited it to desperation — fishermen from far-flung Indonesian islets fraught with diminishing catches and escalating expenses. But others see a deeper web: organised crime networks using encrypted apps like WhatsApp to coordinate raids.

“They use code phrases like, ‘Let’s go to party,’ to plan operations,” said Daniel Ng, director at maritime security firm Vanguard-Tech. “It’s not just theft. It’s a black-market ecosystem.”

Stolen goods — from engine parts to electronics — are quickly resold through underground channels. The pirates make their getaway, and the evidence disappears with them.

The bigger picture and why these matter

So far, these attacks have been mostly non-violent. No hostages, no injuries, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t serious.

Shipping companies are on edge. Trade experts warn that if the trend continues, the economic ripple effects could be global. Insurance bodies like the Joint War Committee are considering labelling these waters “war-risk areas” — a move that would double insurance costs and drive up the price of transported goods worldwide.

“Australia, for example, relies heavily on these routes for both imports and exports,” said international law professor Donald Rothwell. “If things escalate, consumers will feel it in their wallets.”

A murky legal battle

Stopping the pirates is easier said than done. With legal jurisdictions divided between Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, enforcing maritime law is a complex game of diplomacy and bureaucracy.

Cross-border chases are rare and require special agreements. Even when joint patrols are launched, many attacks go unreported — dismissed by captains trying to avoid delays or paperwork.

“There’s underreporting because nobody wants the hassle,” said Ng. “But that silence just helps the criminals stay invisible.”

What needs to change

Experts say the region needs tighter coordination, faster reporting protocols, and more proactive onboard security.

“If we don’t act now,” warned Ng, “this kind of petty piracy could become the new normal.”

The bottom line is that piracy is back — not in the form of Hollywood villains or dramatic standoffs, but in quiet, calculated attacks by small crews exploiting economic hardship and legal loopholes. And while the damage today may seem minor, the risk to global trade and maritime safety is anything but.