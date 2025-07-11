Asian Youth Netball Championship: Singapore win against Malaysia to reclaim crown

SINGAPORE: The Singapore national netball U21 team had a memorable run in the Asian Youth Netball Championship held in Jeonju, South Korea, as they triumphed over Causeway rivals Malaysia to reclaim the crown for the first time since 2017.

Singapore put up a commanding performance on the court throughout the competition and capped it off with a 49-29 win in the final on July 4 against the Malaysians, who were winners in 2019 and 2023.

This is Singapore’s third championship, having won it during the inaugural edition in 1994, and then in 2017 when they defeated Malaysia 47-43 in the final held in South Korea.

The latest Asian Youth Netball Championships is a sweet revenge for the Singapore national netball U21 team, as they ended the tournament as runners-up, losing to Malaysia in the finals in 2019 and 2023.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team. Every player gave their all, and this win is the result of the hard work we’ve put in over the past few months. We’ve grown together as a team, and to see it come together on court throughout the competition and in the final is truly special,” said Singapore’s co-captain Charlotte Lee.

Team Singapore remained undefeated in the tournament and ended the round robin at the top of the group with eight points, a goal average of 257.73%, scoring a total of 250 goals, and conceding 97 goals.

The team led by head coach Yeo Mee Hong began their round robin campaign with a dominant 76-29 win against India on June 27. They continued their authority in the competition with wins against Malaysia (47-30) and Hong Kong (65-19) in their next two matches.

In their final round robin match, Singapore sealed a 62-19 win over three-time Asian Youth Netball Championship winner, Sri Lanka, on July 1.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the girls. They showed great discipline, determination and teamwork throughout the tournament. This win shows that the future of Singapore netball is bright. We’ll continue to build on this momentum and keep developing our young players to ensure long-term success,” said head coach Yeo.

The win adds to a standout year for Netball Singapore, with Yeo named Coach of the Year and the senior team, the Singapore Vandas, recognised as Team of the Year at the recent Singapore Sports Awards.

“This win is a powerful statement about the future of Singapore netball. Our U21 team demonstrated incredible composure, skill, and teamwork on the regional stage.

“It’s a proud day not just for the players and coaches, but for everyone committed to building the next generation of talent. We’re excited to support them as they prepare for their next challenge at the Netball Youth World Cup,” said Daniel Ho, CEO of Netball Singapore.

The Singapore national netball U21 team will next turn their attention to the Netball Youth World Cup, which will take place in Gibraltar from Sept 19 to 28. The competition was last held in 2017 in Botswana, with the following edition in 2021 cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Singapore will be aiming to improve on the 18th-place finish in their previous outing in the Netball Youth World Cup.

In 2017, Singapore lost all their Pool B matches, going down to silver medallist Australia, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Barbados. In the classification matches, Singapore won against Sri Lanka and Grenada and lost to Malaysia in the 17th-place playoff match.