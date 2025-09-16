ASEAN Express set to turbocharge Southeast Asia’s trade — Goodbye weeks of waiting, hello rail-powered boom

SOUTHEAST ASIA: Southeast Asia is racing into a new era of trade — and it’s happening by rail. The launch of the ASEAN Express, a groundbreaking international train service connecting Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, and China, promises to transform how goods move across the region. What used to take up to three weeks by traditional methods can now arrive in just nine days.

Fast, reliable, and ready to roll

This high-speed freight corridor was in the spotlight at the recent ASEAN Railway CEO’s Conference in Kuala Lumpur, where Thai railway officials gave an exciting update on the growing network. The new line runs from Chongqing in China, through Laos and Thailand, and down into Selangor, Malaysia — slashing delivery times and cutting logistics costs by up to 30%.

A strategic power play for Thailand

Thailand, particularly, views the ASEAN Express as more than just a train — it’s a golden ticket to becoming the logistics centre of ASEAN. Thailand’s State Railway Governor, Veeris Ammarapala, stressed that robust diplomatic coordination — especially with Malaysia — is indispensable in opening up the network’s full potential.

And the dream doesn’t end with freight. A cross-border passenger train is also in the works, aiming to connect Bangkok with Penang in Malaysia, making travel between the two countries faster, smoother, and more convenient.

Greener trade for a growing region

Beyond velocity and saved funds, the ASEAN Express likewise brings a greener option to road and sea conveyance. Rail is substantially more eco-friendly, helping Southeast Asia push towards sustainable trade practices — an increasing priority for both governments and enterprises.

ASEAN on the move

The ASEAN Express is more than just a rail undertaking — it’s an audacious message about regional aspiration and drive, group action, and connectivity. As infrastructure, diplomatic negotiations, and commercialism come together on the tracks, this public transport may well become an explicit representation of ASEAN’s push into the future.