As the Sulli scene issue and the Kim Soo Hyun scandal resurface, original ‘Real’ director speaks out

March 31, 2025

KOREA: Lee Jung Sub, the original director of the contentious 2017 movie Real, has addressed the ongoing issues surrounding the film’s production. His remarks coincide with the family of the late actress Sulli’s quest for explanations about her involvement in graphic scenes, Dimsum Daily reported.

Photo: Instagram/Kim Soo Hyun

Power struggles

Lee, who was cut from the project before it was finished, vented his annoyance on social media about the film’s problematic past and the power struggles in South Korea’s entertainment sector. Lee continued by reposting a fan’s message endorsing his work, saying, “Thank you. I have been deeply hurt by this for a very long time.”

His comments are in line with Sulli’s family refuting allegations that a body double was used for intimate scenes, claiming that she was forced to film them.

The only response from the production company GOLDMEDALIST, which is currently run by Lee Sa Rang, a relative of Kim Soo Hyun who also became director, is that they are “verifying the facts.”

“Creative differences”

Discussions concerning Real’s turbulent production, especially his replacement despite having finished a sizable chunk of the movie, have been rekindled by Lee’s recent remarks.

“Creative differences” was the official explanation at the time. His most recent social media posts, however, allude to more significant problems in the sector because he has previously denounced what he describes as an “impenetrable cartel” that controls South Korea’s political, media, and entertainment spheres.

Born Choi Jin-ri, Sulli was a well-known singer and actress from South Korea. She was born in Busan, South Korea, on March 29, 1994. She began her career as a child actress, appearing in various television dramas. One of her early acting roles was as the young Princess Seonhwa in the 2005 SBS series, ‘Ballad of Seodong.’ She made her debut with SM Entertainment’s well-known K-pop girl group f(x) in 2009.

