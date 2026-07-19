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domestic helper/maid/caregiver and elderly woman (Photo: Vecteezy/manassanant pamai (for illustration purposes only))
Singapore News
1 min.Read

As more seniors die alone in Singapore, charities see surge in demand for free funeral services

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: The number of people dying alone in Singapore has been on the rise in recent years, with charities and funeral service providers reporting a growing need for support as more elderly residents pass away without family or friends immediately noticing.

Local charities told 8World that demand for free funeral services has more than doubled over the past three years. Collectively, they are now handling more than 300 cases each year, reflecting an increasing number of individuals who die alone and require assistance with their final arrangements.

Funeral service providers have also observed a rise in cases where people, particularly those living by themselves, are found dead in their homes only after several days.

One funeral home operator told the Chinese daily that they receive notifications every few months involving people who had been living alone. In some instances, the deceased are only discovered after neighbours notice a foul smell and alert the authorities.

Another funeral service provider said such cases are not limited to older adults.

“Not only the elderly, but sometimes also younger people, may pass away without anyone noticing,” the provider said.

The trend has prompted analysts to call for greater public awareness about end-of-life planning, arguing that discussions surrounding death and funeral arrangements should no longer be treated as taboo.

Speaking to 8World, an academic from the Singapore Management University’s Centre for Research on Successful Ageing (ROSA) said making arrangements in advance would help ensure a person’s final wishes are carried out in an organised manner.

“This way, things won’t be so scattered or dealt with on an ad-hoc basis, but rather there will be a systematic process, including available phone numbers and pre-determined decisions. We just need to fulfil their final wishes,” the academic said.

Analysts also noted that while the Government has partnered with community organisations to provide support for elderly residents living alone, broader community involvement remains essential.

They said ensuring that seniors are regularly checked on and supported by neighbours, volunteers and the wider community would help them live with dignity and, when the time comes, be accorded the same dignity in death.

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