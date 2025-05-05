Aryna Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff to claim third Madrid Open title win

- Advertisement -

MADRID: Aryna Sabalenka defeated American Coco Gauff in straight sets to win her third Madrid Open title.

The World No. 1 seemed to be coasting to victory early on as she won 17 points in a row. However, Gauff gave her an exciting fight as she fought back in the second set and managed to win a set point. Sabalenka bounced back to win the tiebreak 7-3, and it sealed a 6-3, 7-6 win. With her impressive play, she denied Gauff what would have been her 10th title from 11 finals.

A two-time Madrid Open champion in 2021 and 2023, Sabalenka added a third title to her name with this year’s win. After finishing as runner-up to Iga Swiatek back in 2024, she is now tied with Petra Kvitova’s record of three Madrid titles (2011, 2015, and 2018), the most ever by a woman at the tournament.

With her win, Sabalenka, who turns 27 in a few days, told Sky Sports: “I’m super happy. It wasn’t an easy match today and I’m so happy to get this trophy… Before the match, I saw they had a new trophy and I was like, ‘I need this one, I want to win this trophy’, and I’m super happy.”

- Advertisement -

She added: “The match was going really well until that early break in the second set and then I was just trying to come back into the match. I found my rhythm on the serve and then I was just trying put as much pressure on her serve as possible. I’m just really glad I was able to break her back in that tricky game at 4-5, and it was a really intense end to the match.”

In a social media post, Sabalenka shared her win and said: “The best early birthday present ever! Thank you for all the love @mutuamadridopen 🫶🏼”

Netizens commented on the post and remarked: “Congratulations dear Aryna 🥹❤️ so happy for you! Big hugs from Brazil 🇧🇷❤️”, “Congratulations QUEEN SABALENKA 🙌🔥👏😍”, “Well done, Maestra! 🔥 we’re so proud of you ❤️”, and “Congrats!!! You are the best! 👏👏👏👏🍾🎉🥰”

Highlights of the match

Sabalenka came out strong in the opening set, winning four consecutive games without losing a point to take a commanding 4-1 lead. Gauff showed some resistance by breaking back to close the gap at 4-2, but Sabalenka immediately took over the match again to take the set 6-3.

- Advertisement -

Gauff then found her rhythm in the second set, breaking Sabalenka to lead 2-1. She looked poised to level the match when she served for the set at 5-4. However, Sabalenka saved a set point and showed her funny side when she dropped her racket during a rally but couldn’t help laughing. This just shows that she can stay calm and focused under pressure. Sabalenka finished the game with a final scoreline of 6-3, 7-6.

Gauff congratulated her opponent: “I’d like to congratulate Aryna on an incredible tournament. You’re always tough to face. Congrats to your team. You’re always doing well, but the last four straight finals, I think. Congrats on all the success you’ve been having.”

In another social media post, Gauff said: “Thank you, Madrid❤️ Not the outcome I was hoping for today but a lot to be proud of. Leaving here with my head up and more motivation to work even harder to do better next time🙏🏾 #Godstiming”

Netizens showed their support for Gauff in the comments and said: “Not the outcome we wanted but your first Madrid Open Final is a win in itself 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”, “It was a great run! Keep fighting boss 🙌🏻💪🏻”, and “We love you! You did incredible! We can’t wait to keep seeing you be incredible and keep being #1❤️!”