PHILIPPINES: Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent trip to The Hague to support her father, former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, as he faces a probe by the International Criminal Court (ICC), has drawn divided reactions online. While supporters see this as a daughter’s unwavering loyalty, critics view it as an attempt to shield the Duterte legacy from legal scrutiny.

A report from Al Jazeera highlighted Sara Duterte’s visit, where she pledged to defend her father’s controversial war on drugs, which reportedly resulted in thousands of deaths. The former president is facing allegations of crimes against humanity.

However, one particular comment stood out amid the heated online discourse. A netizen bluntly remarked, “Hey, arrest her too,” implying that Ms Duterte should also be held accountable for the alleged human rights violations committed under her father’s administration.

A family under fire

Rodrigo Duterte’s presidency was marked by his iron-fisted approach to crime, which earned both praise and condemnation. His war on drugs, which was said to have led to the deaths of thousands of suspected drug offenders, is the primary subject of the ICC investigation.

His daughter, Sara Duterte, has always been a staunch defender of his policies, often dismissing criticisms as politically motivated. By travelling to The Hague, she is positioning herself as not only a loyal daughter, but also as a political figure willing to confront international scrutiny head-on.

While her involvement may appear to be an act of personal allegiance, some political analysts argue that it is also a strategic move to fortify the Duterte family’s hold on power. “It could weaken his family’s political dynasty ahead of the country’s coming midterm elections,” an analyst told the South China Morning Post.

Public outrage or political calculation?

The reaction to Sara Duterte’s visit has been divisive. Some supporters laud her for standing by her father, while critics accuse her of attempting to whitewash history.

Social media has become a battleground for opinions. One user wrote, “The evil that a man does lives after him. In the name of fighting crime, there is no room for human rights violations.” Another commented, “They should not treat this negatively; instead, they should embrace it and show the world that this is an opportunity to prove they did nothing wrong.”

Others, however, defended Mr Duterte: “He won because of his platform, the ‘war on drugs.’ He did it because that is what Filipinos wanted—to prevent the Philippines from becoming a narco-state. Bring President Duterte home safely.”

The varying opinions reflect the deep divisions within Philippine society over the Duterte legacy and the growing anticipation about how the ICC crisis will impact the family’s political future.

The Duterte legacy: Resilience or downfall?

For years, the Duterte name has been synonymous with strongman politics. Even after Mr Duterte stepped down, the family has continued to wield influence, with Ms Duterte securing the vice presidency in 2022 with a significant mandate.

However, with the ICC investigation gaining momentum and the recent arrest, the question arises: is this the beginning of the end for the Dutertes?

What’s next for the Dutertes?

As the world watches how this legal battle unfolds, the Duterte family remains defiant. Sara Duterte’s trip to The Hague may be a calculated move to protect her father, but whether it will succeed in shielding him from justice remains uncertain.

With tensions mounting, one thing is clear—this is not just a legal battle but a fight to define the Duterte legacy.