Entertainment Arts Arjun Rampal's son Arik clings to daddy as he visits him on...

Arjun Rampal’s son Arik clings to daddy as he visits him on sets in Delhi. See pics

Arjun Rampal's one-and-a-half-year-old son clings to him on set visit

arjun-rampal’s-son-arik-clings-to-daddy-as-he-visits-him-on-sets-in-delhi.-see-pics

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

EntertainmentArtsCelebrityLifestyleInternational
- Advertisement -

India, March 18 — Arjun Rampal’s son Arik recently paid him a visit on the sets of his next project. The actor has shared some pictures of the one-and-a-half-year-old as the latter clinged to him on the sets.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “When my little champ visits me on set. #Delhi #arik.” Arjun is seen in a printed blue shirt and denims, sitting on a swing as Arik keeps close. Arik looks cute in a blue tee and beige track pants as he talks to his dad, tries to keep close to him and then sits on his lap.

Arjun’s fans were all heart for the little one. A fan wrote, “Awwww adorable pics!” Another said, “He is so cute.”

- Advertisement -

Arjun had once said that Arik was the cutest among his three kids. He is also a father to 19-year-old Mahikaa and 15-year-old Myra, from his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. He had told Zoom, “He’s the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him.”

Arjun and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades had welcomed Arik in July, 2019. They had announced the pregnancy in April that year. Announcing his birth, Arjun had written, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal.”

Arjun recently wrapped up Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad. He was last seen in Nail Polish which released on ZEE5.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Workers’ Party argues against impending GST hike

Singapore—Citing the current uncertain economic climate and saying that there are excess untapped revenue streams, the Workers’ Party (WP) has argued against the upcoming increase in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Although the GST hike from 7 to 9 per cent...
View Post
Featured News

Elderly lady spotted selling tissue packets to car drivers and passersby at Yishun junction

Singapore – An elderly lady was spotted offering tissue packets for sale to stopped vehicles and passers-by at a Yishun junction. "This old lady without wearing mask, is seen almost daily at the junction of Yishun St 21 and Yishun Ring Road,"...
View Post
Featured News

Domestic helper allegedly quits after 5 days due to exhaustion working for couple with triplets

Singapore – A domestic helper allegedly quit her job after five days due to exhaustion from caring for a family with triplets. There are moments when parents need extra help caring for their family, especially after welcoming newborns. A Singaporean couple hired...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent