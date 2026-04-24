‘Are we all one meeting away from getting fired?’ — Singaporean asks after seeing ‘so many people get cut no matter how experienced or “valuable” you are’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker’s question about the ever-challenging working life in the Lion City has struck a resonating note online: job security feels fragile, even for those with long careers. The post, shared on Reddit’s r/askSingapore on April 23, 2026, describes a workplace where layoffs seem quick, quiet, and unpredictable.

The worker points to repeated cuts across roles, from junior staff to senior executives, and recalls how a local head with about 15 years in the firm was dismissed after a brief meeting with the global chief. The decision, described as sudden and clinical, left colleagues uneasy about their own standing.

“Work stability is just an illusion…”

Early reactions from other Singaporeans alike show a mix of anxiety and realism. Some say this is simply how modern work operates. Others admit the fear is real, especially when layoffs happen without warning, more than ever these days.

Several commenters who went through retrenchment say the outcome wasn’t always negative. Many moved on to better roles, stronger teams, and higher pay. Their message is that job loss hurts, but it is rarely the end.

Others take a colder view: work, they say, is just a transaction. Companies hire based on need and cost. If a cheaper or more efficient option appears, decisions follow. Loyalty carries little weight in that equation.

“You’re just a unit of production…”

One commenter added that workers are part of a system driven by cost and output. Value matters, but it is relative. Someone cheaper or faster can replace you.

Another, who’s working in human resources, shares a behind-the-scenes perspective. Layoffs usually come from higher-level decisions, rather than personal judgments. The role of HR is to carry them out, instead of questioning them.

That same commenter has also taken a practical approach: learning new skills, exploring side work, and treating employment as one part of life rather than its centre. It is less about avoiding risk, more about staying ready for change.

“Staying useful matters more than staying loyal…”

Across the discussion, one idea keeps coming up: staying useful matters more than staying loyal.

Workers are encouraged to build skills, expand networks, and keep options open. Some suggest having side income streams. Others stress the importance of not tying identity too closely to a job.

A few also point out that Singapore’s competitive labour market plays a role. Many aim for similar roles, such as office jobs, sales, and corporate tracks, which increases competition and makes replacement easier.

“Layoffs are part of business cycles…”

There is little denial in the discussion, as most accept that layoffs are part of business cycles. The concern is not that they happen, but how suddenly they can happen.

The tone is less outraged, more adjusted. Workers are not expecting stability. They are learning to live without it.

“Keep skills current, maintain professional connections, and, if possible, avoid relying on a single income path…”

Careers are no longer built on long-term security nowadays. They are shaped by constant movement, skill updates, and changing demand.

For Singaporeans, this hits harder in a high-cost environment where a steady income matters, so the fear is practical rather than abstract.

There is no neat fix for this at the moment, and companies will continue to make decisions based on cost and strategy, given how the current economy works.

What workers can control, however, is narrower but still useful: keep skills current, maintain professional connections, and, if possible, avoid relying on a single income path.

Work is part of life, not the whole of it, so always treat it that way, and uncertainty then becomes easier to carry and navigate throughout life.

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