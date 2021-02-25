Are G-Dragon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie dating?

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Media outlet Dispatch reported recently that BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon are in a romantic relationship. There might be a new potential 2021 K-pop couple this year. Dispatch also reported that the 24-year-old songstress and 32-year-old male idol have been dating for close to a year and have been sighted meeting in secret at G-Dragon’s posh villa located at Hannam.

Jennie’s first revelation to the public started in 2012 when she appeared in G-Dragon’s music video for That XX playing as a muse. In 2013, Jennie was featured in the title track BLACK, which is found in G-Dragon’s second solo album. During BLACKPINK’s appearance on the MBC FM4U radio show Jung Yoo Mi’s FM Date in July 2017, Jennie shared about how G-Dragon helped with her on-stage performing.

“In the past, before our official debut, I once performed with G-Dragon on stage. I had no idea how to look at the camera and felt lost. G-Dragon told me that I needed to look at cameras with red lights. Later when I debuted with BLACKPINK, it was a big help,” she said.

It appears that their friendship as senior and junior labelmates blossomed into romance. According to Dispatch, as reported by Hype.my, the rumoured couple was seen meeting in secret, mostly at G-Dragon’s luxury home in Hannam-dong. His penthouse features an independent parking system together with a separate parking lot in the public parking lot of the villa. His home also has a separate entrance with a dedicated elevator situated in the penthouse parking lot that connects to his building.

The highly secured area makes it an ideal spot for the high-profile couple to spend time together. It is believed that Jennie even registered her car on the security system to give her direct access to the penthouse. Jennie reportedly has a routine schedule, which is to visit G-Dragon right after BLACKPINK’s activities. The singer’s manager will drop her off at G-Dragon’s house and pick her up after the date. At times, G-Dragon’s manager will give her a ride instead.

On Jan 31, the BLACKPINK member was seen leaving G-Dragon’s villa before heading to a concert venue. A friend of the pair told Dispatch: “A lot of people in YG noticed their relationship. Jennie’s mother is also aware of their relationship. She is thankful to him for his thoughtful care.”

When contacted about the relationship, this is what YG Entertainment had to say:

“We cannot confirm anything about our artists’ personal lives. We ask for your understanding,” the label said. /TISG

