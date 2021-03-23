April 1 online concert in memory of Leslie Cheung

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — On April 1 an online concert will be held to commemorate the death anniversary of legendary Hong Kong singer-actor Leslie Cheung. It has been reported by Hong Kong’s Apple Daily that producer Xiao Chaoshun would be spearheading the concert. Xiao organised Sam Hui and Aaron Kwok’s online concerts last year. Titled “Thinking of You, Leslie Cheung,” the concert will be held to cheer up Hong Kong residents as the island city continues its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apple Daily also reported that the hour-long concert will be streamed live. According to Xiao, the decision to hold the concert was made just a few days ago.

“We then approached Mrs Chen (Chen Shufen) to get Tang Tang’s (Daffy Tong) approval.

“Mrs Chen later informed us that Tang Tang had agreed and even came up with the name.”

Chen was Cheung’s manager while Tong was Cheung’s partner.

Malay Mail Online reports Xiao said they are now looking for singers to perform in the concert set to be held at Tsim Sha Tsui’s Ocean Terminal rooftop.

Cheung, affectionately known as Gor Gor (Cantonese for older brother), leapt to his death from the 24th floor of a hotel in Hong Kong on April 1, 2003, at the age of 46.

Born on September 12, 1956, Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing was a Hong Kong singer and actor. In his 26-year career from 1977 until his death, Cheung released over 40 music albums and was cast in 56 films.

He was one of the leading pioneers who shaped the identity of Cantopop during the 1980s and became known for his flamboyant, often outrageous, stage appearance. His venture into acting in the 1990s was marked by his portrayal of queer characters with actual personality in the then conservative film industry.

His career was marked by both praise and criticism, with numerous public discussions focusing on his sexual ambiguity and androgynous persona.

