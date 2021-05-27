Home News Featured News Appeal to support elderly hawkers in Seah Im Food Centre rewarded with...

Appeal to support elderly hawkers in Seah Im Food Centre rewarded with long queues

'Guess your post helped them a lot!' says a regular customer

Photo: FB screengrab/Hawkers United - Dabao 2020

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to request support for an elderly couple with a stall at Seah Im Food Centre, noting they don’t know how to use delivery apps and are forced to work until very late to make ends meet.

The implementation of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) on May 16, which prohibits dining-in at food and beverage establishments, has taken a toll on many hawkers, especially those who aren’t acquainted with online delivery platforms.

One Shuu Shuu took to Facebook on Monday (May 24) to appeal for support for an elderly couple’s Fried Kuay Teaw Mee stall at Seah Im Food Centre.

The netizen noted that the couple did not know how to use delivery apps or other platforms.

“Do visit them and render your support. They work until very late just to sell enough plates of food.”

With over 4,100 shares, members of the online community went to work in supporting the elderly couple.

“Guess your post helped them a lot!” wrote Facebook user Eugene Bobby Wong. “Patronise their stall regularly but first time seeing such a long queue. Thanks for sharing!”

Photo: FB screengrab/Hawkers United – Dabao 2020

“After seeing this post yesterday, our family bought six packets this morning,” said Facebook user Jazz Liew BC. “Surprisingly awesome food. It’s worth travelling to Seah Im!”

Photo: FB screengrab/Hawkers United – Dabao 2020

Many others shared photos and confirmed their support.

Photo: FB screengrab/Hawkers United – Dabao 2020

“Very nice and hardworking couple. I don’t remember seeing them off even on the weekend,” noted one Gabelau Kok.

Another netizen wondered if the couple could also be helped to go digital. “Providing the tools is very important in this era.”

Fried Kuay Teaw Mee is located at #01-26 Seah Im Food Centre, 2 Seah Im Road.

An Instagram page @wheretodapao was also established to “help other elderly hawkers get more business during these tough times”./TISG

Read related: Amid adversity, Hong Lim Market hawker treats auntie to free laksa after seeing her struggle to pay

