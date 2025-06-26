Thursday, June 26, 2025
‘Another national record!’ — Gout Gout sets new Australian 200m record in Ostrava

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Australian teenage sprinter Gout Gout made history in his first-ever senior international competition at the Ostrava Golden Spike as he set a new Australian national record of 20.02 seconds in the 200 metres. The young athlete also improved his previous record by two-hundredths of a second. 

At the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet in the Czech Republic, the 17-year-old athlete finished 0.17 seconds ahead of Reynier Mena from Cuba. Briton Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake was third with a final time of 20.60 seconds. 

Gout has had the chance to compete internationally in under-20 and under-18 competitions in the past seasons, but the Ostrava meet was his debut senior race outside Australia. For the record, this was the venue where Bolt was scheduled to make his European debut as a 17-year-old in 2004. However, a hamstring injury stopped him from competing.

After his impressive win, Gout admitted: “I’ve felt stronger in training these last couple of months and I’ve felt good since I got to Europe last Thursday.” 

He added: “I knew Mena would come hard at me the first 100, but I was confident I’d be close enough to come home strongly in the second part of the race, which is, of course, my stronger part… I felt calm but strong as I came off the turn and was confident I’d be strong enough to get the win. Another national record; pretty happy with that. It’s not a bad first up in Europe.” 

Because of his exceptional performances in the field, Gout Gout has been included in the Australian team at the World Championships in Tokyo this coming September. 

On social media, World Athletics shared Gout’s achievement, saying: “Dream European debut ✨… Australia’s @gout.goutt powers to 20.02 in the men’s 200m at @zlatatretra 😎 First senior race abroad ✅. First race ever in Europe ✅. First senior win abroad ✅. Breaks area record ✅.” 

Netizens were quick to congratulate the rising sprinter, leaving a flood of encouraging comments under the video. Many praised his impressive performance and potential, with one remarking, “New star was born 🔥🔥 keep going 💪.” Another wrote, “Congrats, Gout! Smashing the Aussie record in your first senior race in Europe is huge. I’m proud to be part of your journey and can’t wait for what’s next. Keep smashing it!” Others added, “This kid is goin’ places, he will go far,” and “The kid got IT🔥.” One fan even joked, “How did the camera capture him 🤔 faster than sight 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Others saw Gout Gout’s resemblance to legend Usain Bolt. “His form looks like Bolt’s,” one observed, while another declared, “The future Bolt🔥.”

