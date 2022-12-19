Nasi Padang an issue again, this time it’s S$11 for a small portion

Although Nasi Padang is generally accepted as more expensive compared to other dishes, customers have highlighted that some merchants have taken the pricing too far.

A Facebook page Complaint Singapore member paid S$11 for one order of Nasi Padang at ABC Nasi Kandar Restaurant along 67 Desker Road.

For the portion seen in the attached photo, the customer said that the price was “too expensive.”

Netizens have since expressed concern that this “Nasi Padang problem” should be addressed.

“Another Nasi Padang problem OMG, can the food committee do something about it?” asked Facebook user Nantha Kumar.

Another netizen admitted that even at NEA (National Environment Agency) hawker centres, Nasi Padang would easily cost around S$6 to S$8.

Just last week, a customer bought Nasi Padang at Bedok Corner Food Centre and paid S$24 for the meal.

“The shop lady told me the fish egg is gonna be expensive. But who would have thought it gonna cost me this much,” she added.

“Honestly, Nasi Padang, many are scams. Must be very careful. Their price all ripped off,” noted Facebook user Cyrus Phang on the total price.

One Richard Goh wrote, “Here you go, another hustle. Sometimes I want to ask them, do I look like foreigner, why you charge local so expensive? This is robbing in broad daylight.”

In another post on Dec 9, a customer paid S$8 for a rather small portion of Nasi Padang.

“Punggol Interchange Canteen Malay food stall supposed to sell cheaper but is more expensive than the food court nearby. $8! Ridiculous price,” said the netizen.

“It’s a cutthroat price indeed! The authorities must step in to investigate,” commented Facebook user Casey Lim on the photo showing the meal, which didn’t have extra ingredients or side dishes./TISG

