Another K-Pod user? Young man arrested after being found sitting dazed at Woodlands intersection

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Aug 6) after he was found sitting in a dazed state at a junction in Woodlands, with police uncovering e-cigarettes and untaxed cigarettes among other suspicious items in his vehicle.

Photos circulated on social media by the Facebook group SGRV FRONT MAN show the man dressed in black, with a visible tattoo on his right leg, sitting on the kerb side with a blank expression.

The police said in a statement that they received a call for assistance at around 5:45am at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 2 and Woodlands Avenue 5. Officers who arrived at the scene arrested the man shortly after.

Netizens reacting to the video online have speculated on whether the man had consumed K-Pods, or vape pods laced with etomidate, given his dazed expression. The substance is traditionally used in hospitals for short-term anesthesia and has emerged as a growing menace among youngsters in Singapore and beyond.

He is currently being investigated for offences under multiple laws, including for suspected drug offences. His case has since been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for further investigation.

In addition to the suspected drugs, police said they found electronic vaporisers (e-cigarettes) and duty-unpaid cigarettes in the man’s BMW. These items have been handed over to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Singapore Customs, respectively.

Investigations are ongoing.

