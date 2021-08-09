Another Ghost Day seventh month sign? Video of automatic barrier moving up and down spooks Singaporeans yet again

With Ghost Day fast approaching, a recently shared video of an automatic barricade moving up and down repeatedly with no car in sight has spooked netizens.

A sixteen-second video of an automated car barrier moving up and down with no vehicle in front of it was shared by the Facebook page Singapore Incidents on Friday (Aug 6), with the eerie caption “Seventh Month (is) coming.”

Seeming to have successfully scared netizens, the video, which included spooky background music, has garnered more than 27,000 views since its posting.

In Chinese culture, the seventh month on the lunar calendar is believed to be a time when ghosts and spirits come out of the underworld and visit the earthly realm.

Many netizens took to the comments of this video to ride along with the spooked feeling of others. In recent news, a similarly themed video seemed to capture an eerie noise in the wind blowing through a residential area.

Many netizens also tied in the current regulations in place given the Covid-19 threat, with some joking about ghosts already having gone through the required quarantine measures.

“This year Ghost Festival comes 14 days late, (they) need to quarantine before (they) can wander around,” one wrote, while another supposed, “Maybe he (the ghost) likes to play with the barrier.”

Another online user wondered, “Will they (ghosts) be wearing masks?” /TISG

