Another Foodpanda prank order incident, allegedly sent to Bedok Reservoir by loan sharks

Singapore – Another incident of prank orders allegedly by organised loan sharks harassing debtors made rounds in social media.

“Just another Foodpanda prank orders again? They all waited outside, owner at home but unaware of the orders made?” wrote one Afzai Nizan on Facebook on Saturday (March 6).

He attached photos of at least four Foodpanda delivery personnel in their pink and grey uniforms waiting on the corridor of the customer’s unit. Police officers could be seen talking to the riders.

The police confirmed that they had been alerted to a case of intentional harassment at 766 Bedok Reservoir View on Mar 6 at about 4.53 pm.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a residential unit had received multiple food delivery orders allegedly made by unlicensed moneylenders,” said the police in a mothership.sg report.

“The police have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment activities. Those who deliberately cause annoyance and disruption to the public sense of safety, peace and security will be arrested and dealt with severely in accordance with the law.”

A similar incident happened on Feb 19 when approximately 12 riders were sent to a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Joo Seng.

A Foodpanda representative responded to inquiries whether the incident involved a case of prank orders and if payments had been made. “The cash on delivery option is offered for users who may not have access to cashless payment options so as to offer an inclusive service to our customers,” said the spokesperson.

The food delivery operator urged against the errant use of their services and reminded the public that its riders “work hard round the clock”. /TISG

