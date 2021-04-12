Annie Yi says whichever parent earns less must stay at home to care for their daughter

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Annie Yi is known to be frank with her words. Netizens have been offended by Yi’s brutal honesty but that does not stop her from speaking her mind. On the latest episode of talk show Be With You, Yi spoke up her mind again when she appeared as a guest star. The all-female panel was talking about how they juggle their entertainment industry careers with family life when Yi said:“I don’t understand why women are always asked this question, but men aren’t. Don’t both parties have equal responsibility to look after their respective families?”

The 52-year-old continued: “My husband and I often have meetings to decide this. We base our decision on who’s earning more at that point of time, and whoever earns less stays home to look after our daughter. The duty of being the homemaker isn’t only on the woman.”

Yi shared more details on Weibo on April 7 after the episode aired, as reported by 8days.sg.

- Advertisement -

“My husband looked after our daughter when I was filming Sisters Who Make Waves 2 so I could concentrate on the competition. But I’ve also stayed home at other times when it made more economical sense. We [make decisions] for the benefit of our family.”

“Having a child is a tremendous change for the family, and this isn’t something that the mother should tackle alone,” she continued. “Both parties need to talk it out and work for it; we’re not just bringing up our own child but contributing to our collective future. Each child has the ability to make the world a better or worse place, which is why my husband and I treasure [our daughter] so much.”

Born on March 4, 1968, Annie Yi, also known as Annie Shizuka Inoh is a Taiwanese singer, actress, and writer. Born Wu Jingyi, in Taipei, Taiwan, she changed her name to Shizuka Inō after her mother remarried a Japanese man, 伊能祥光, and then simplified her new name by dropping the last character to Yi Nengjing upon returning to Taiwan in 1988 to launch her singing career. In 2010, she was selected as a judge for the television series China’s Got Talent./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg