Celebrity

Annabel Yao, Huawei’s founder’s daughter, makes her brand debut as the face of the Pura X foldable smartphone

ByLydia Koh

March 24, 2025

CHINA: The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, Annabel Yao, has made her debut as the brand ambassador for Huawei’s newest foldable smartphone, the Pura X, according to VnExpress.

Photo: X: Annabel Yao

This is Yao’s first public appearance with her father’s business, as she is introduced on Huawei’s official Weibo account as a “new close friend” of the Pura brand. Public response has been largely positive, with many applauding the move. As one user put it, “Anna’s endorsement of Huawei was inevitable.”

Yao, also called Anna Yao or Yao Siwei, was born in 1998. Ren and his second wife, Yao Ling, are Yao’s parents. She graduated from Harvard University in 2021 with a degree in computer science before pursuing a career in entertainment.

Global spokesperson for Avita

Although she hasn’t yet achieved major fame, she previously served as the global spokesperson for Avita, a smart vehicle company that collaborates with Huawei. She advertised the Huawei Qiankun intelligent driving system-equipped Avita 07.

See also  Singapore consumers share their perspective on Huawei phones

Huawei officially launched the Pura X on Jan 20. This foldable smartphone uniquely combines clamshell and book-style elements, featuring a 16:10 screen ratio—broader than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6’s 22:9 ratio. When folded, it looks like a small book; when opened, it becomes a tablet.

Up to 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of storage, and a 4,720 mAh battery that supports wired and wireless fast charging are all included in the gadget. The camera setup features a 50 MP main sensor, 40 MP ultra-wide lens, 8 MP telephoto camera, and a special colour sensor named Red Maple.

Available for pre-order in China

Huawei hasn’t revealed the chipset used. The Pura X may be pre-ordered in China and is priced at 7,499 yuan (US$1,034 or S$1,381), with a Collector’s Edition priced at 9,999 yuan. Global release details remain unconfirmed.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

Former girlfriend of the son of Lee Shau Kee, Hong Kong’s second-richest man, initially targeted in Carina Lau’s kidnapping

March 24, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat’s passport discovered by a stranger at a Tokyo café

March 22, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

After a cancer scare, Taiwanese celebrity Vivian Hsu wishes for more time on her 50th birthday

March 22, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

Travel

Malaysia Airlines to ban power bank use on flights from April 1 to ensure flight safety, and no, it’s not an “April Fool’s” prank

March 24, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

30-year-old Singaporean man who was retrenched last year is now down to his last S$4.4K savings

March 24, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

First-time employer asks, ‘Do you give your helper or maid a salary increment or bonus?’

March 24, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Singapore News

‘They are feeling like lions in the Lion City!’ — Mysterious cats in MBS spark curiosity among passersby

March 24, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.