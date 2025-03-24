CHINA: The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, Annabel Yao, has made her debut as the brand ambassador for Huawei’s newest foldable smartphone, the Pura X, according to VnExpress.

This is Yao’s first public appearance with her father’s business, as she is introduced on Huawei’s official Weibo account as a “new close friend” of the Pura brand. Public response has been largely positive, with many applauding the move. As one user put it, “Anna’s endorsement of Huawei was inevitable.”

Yao, also called Anna Yao or Yao Siwei, was born in 1998. Ren and his second wife, Yao Ling, are Yao’s parents. She graduated from Harvard University in 2021 with a degree in computer science before pursuing a career in entertainment.

Global spokesperson for Avita

Although she hasn’t yet achieved major fame, she previously served as the global spokesperson for Avita, a smart vehicle company that collaborates with Huawei. She advertised the Huawei Qiankun intelligent driving system-equipped Avita 07.

Huawei officially launched the Pura X on Jan 20. This foldable smartphone uniquely combines clamshell and book-style elements, featuring a 16:10 screen ratio—broader than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6’s 22:9 ratio. When folded, it looks like a small book; when opened, it becomes a tablet.

Up to 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of storage, and a 4,720 mAh battery that supports wired and wireless fast charging are all included in the gadget. The camera setup features a 50 MP main sensor, 40 MP ultra-wide lens, 8 MP telephoto camera, and a special colour sensor named Red Maple.

Available for pre-order in China

Huawei hasn’t revealed the chipset used. The Pura X may be pre-ordered in China and is priced at 7,499 yuan (US$1,034 or S$1,381), with a Collector’s Edition priced at 9,999 yuan. Global release details remain unconfirmed.