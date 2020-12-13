Anita Yuen lashes out at netizen who says she has a bad temper

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen has a strong personality and appears to be an online lurker as well who is not afraid to comment directly on the posts of rumourmongers trying to spread gossip about her. The former beauty queen went on her Weibo in April this year to correct an anonymous netizen who’d shared that she had gone on a “huge shopping spree” at Hermès.

It is not shocking then when the 49-year-old made the news again for her witty reply to a hater on Weibo earlier this year. The hater had commented on a compilation of Anita photos made by a fan, who had wanted to compliment Anita who joined the entertainment industry after winning the 1990 Miss Hong Kong pageant for her beauty.

“It’s a pity she has a bad temper”, the hater wrote. It may be a harmless hate comment, by online standards nowadays. However, Anita saw the post despite not being tagged in the original post.

In less than an hour after the hater’s comment was posted, Anita lashed back with a curt reply. “Have I worked with you before?” the sassy actress wrote. Unsurprisingly once confronted, the hater did not reply to Anita’s comment.

Born on September 4 1971, Anita Yuen Wing-yi is a Hong Kong film and TV actress.

At the age of 18, Anita entered the Miss Hong Kong 1990 pageant. She was a heavy favourite to win the crown from the semifinal to final. During the semifinals on August 5, 1990, she won the Miss Photogenic award. She had a semifinal score of 485, placing 3rd overall. The finals were held on August 21, 1990.

She eventually beat out another big favourite, Helen Yung who was 1st runner up and the winner of 2 other awards. Anita later represented Hong Kong at the Miss Chinese International 1991 pageant, held on February 2, 1991. She took 1st runner up for Hong Kong. She also competed at the Miss Universe 1991 pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada. She failed to make the top 10 and was placed 60th.

Anita is best known for her role as the female lead in Derek Yee’s 1993 tear-jerker C’est la vie, mon chéri (1993). She is also well-remembered in her cross-gender comic role opposite Leslie Cheung in He’s a Woman, She’s a Man (1994). The two roles won for her the Hong Kong Academy Best Actress awards. She also gave a powerful performance in, for instance, The Chinese Feast, co-starring together with Leslie Cheung. Apart from her role in a great many films, she has also acted in a number of Mainland-Taiwan television serials, such as Hua Mu Lan, opposite Vincent Zhao.

