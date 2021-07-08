Entertainment Celebrity Anita Yuen, 49, praised for taking photo with Hotpot restaurant staff even...

Anita Yuen, 49, praised for taking photo with Hotpot restaurant staff even though she was not wearing makeup

While her natural outer beauty attracts, her natural inner beauty captivates.

Anita Yuen took a photo with the restaurant staff without any makeup on. Picture: Weibo

Shanghai It is quite common to meet in public, but not all meetings end up getting a positive response like the one with Anita Yuen and Julian Cheung.

Yuen and Cheung, are both 49 were at a hotpot in Shanghai earlier this week. Yuen was not wearing any makeup and the staff wondered if she was willing to take a with them. Yuen surprised the staff by agreeing to their request, and the staff posted the photo online to rave about the couple.

Based on the staff’s observations, the pair were “very loving” to each other and “behaved like newly-weds rather than a couple that’s been married for two decades”.

According to them, Yuen’s skin is “like porcelain” and that, “it’s so good she doesn’t need makeup”. So maybe that’s why she didn’t bother putting on makeup.

have since offered their own experiences with celebrities, as reported by 8days.sg.

One such netizen said: “I work at a restaurant too and we get celebs here all the time. But they never agree to taking pics with us and would give excuses like, ‘I don’t have makeup on’ or ‘My management doesn’t allow me to’. This shows that Anita and Julian are really nice.”

Anita Yuen looks great without any makeup on. Picture: Weibo

Born Sept 4, 1971, Anita Yuen Wing-yi is a  film and television actress.

At the age of 18, Yuen entered the Miss Hong Kong 1990 pageant. She was a heavy favourite to win the crown from the semifinal to the final. During the semifinals on Aug 5, 1990, she won the Miss Photogenic award. She had a semifinal score of 485, placing 3rd overall.

The finals were held on Aug 21, 1990. She eventually beat out another big favourite, Helen Yung who was 1st runner up and the winner of 2 other awards.

Yuen later represented Hong Kong at the Miss Chinese 1991 pageant, held on Feb 2, 1991. She took 1st runner up for Hong Kong. She also competed at the Miss Universe 1991 pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada. She failed to make the top 10 and was placed 60th. /TISG

