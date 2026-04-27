Angry beautician reports flowerpot turning to trash cans to the police

SINGAPORE: Garbage is supposed to be thrown in the right bin, but in the case of a beautician homeowner, her flowerpot became the garbage bin instead.

A 46-year-old beautician living in Yishun Street reported to Shin Min Daily News that people have been leaving garbage in the flowerpot outside her home, and some people even poured an entire bag of brown sugar in it. The homeowner admitted that when she first moved in about six months ago, there was no issue until February of this year, when garbage started appearing.

She shared that the flowerpot contained a money tree, which was not blocking other people’s way, and she had kept it tidy. She revealed that the first trash that she had found in the pot was a tissue paper, followed by torn advertising flyers.

“Someone dumped a bag of finely chopped flyers into the flowerpot, which I couldn’t clean up,” the homeowner declared.

When she checked her surveillance camera, she found that it was done by an older woman, wearing shorts and a sleeveless top, carrying a plastic bag containing shards. She then scattered the shards into a flowerpot and left.

In order to prevent such things from happening again, the homeowner printed out the CCTV footage and left a notice with a note stating that there is a camera and that littering should not be done. However, despite the notice, the incident happened once more.

The homeowner remarked, “It only stopped for a few days. Yesterday, I found that someone had poured a whole bag of brown sugar into the flowerpot again, attracting a large number of ants. I suspect it was the same person who did it.” The money tree, which cost the homeowner more than $100, was now an anthill, and she needed to replant it.

With this, she immediately reported the incident to the police. Police confirmed that they had received a report and that the case is under investigation.

Other related news

In other news related to Singapore complaints, a resident of a Yishun HDB flat recently raised safety concerns after concrete blocks began falling from the ceiling of his unit, causing cracks in parts of the ceiling and walls.

The building is said to be 42 years old, and many residents, unfortunately, reported similar problems.

Read more about the story here.