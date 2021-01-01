Entertainment Celebrity Angela Chang believed to own a private island in the Pacific

The Taiwanese singer reportedly lives alone on the island and based on the photos she shared, her house features a modern design with an outdoor pool

Angela Chang is rumoured to own an island. Picture: Instagram

Taiwanese singer Angela Chang may be embroiled with legal trouble and feuding with her family when she accused her mother of absconding with millions of her hard-earned money but seems to be doing well in the finance department.

In her 18 years of showbiz, she has been racking up properties over the years and has amassed quite a fortune.

Whenever she visits a city to perform, Angela reportedly studies the local real estate market there. She owns properties in Taiwan and Canada and is said to have splurged about SGD7.12 million on a mansion in Shanghai which she rents out. Angela is also rumoured to be the proud owner of a tiny island in the Pacific Ocean.

In 2016, there was talk about her owning the island when she shared photos of herself holidaying on an island with the caption: “After a year, this moment has finally arrived. Waiting for you guys to come.”

Angela Chang has amassed a fortune over the years. Picture: Instagram

Angela did not disclose anything else but she tagged her friends Wu Qing Feng and Valen Hsu in the post. A fan then claimed that the singer had bought an island in the Pacific Ocean two years before that and had built her own mansion there.

Angela reportedly lives alone on the island and based on the photos she shared, her house features a modern design with an outdoor pool.

Though Angela never admitted to owning an island, the 38-year-old did reveal in a recent interview that she has properties in “places [she] likes to live in”.

“There are better choices in developing countries such as Indonesia, Myanmar, and Vietnam,” she said, adding that she would do her research before buying a new piece of real estate.

When the host praised Angela for having a sharp business mind, she replied modestly: “I don’t. I just think women should have a backup [plan].”

