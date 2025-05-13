Andy Lau spotted dining with Malaysian business magnate Vincent Tan’s family

- Advertisement -

MALAYSIA: Recently, Chryseis Tan, daughter of Malaysian business magnate Vincent Tan, shared photos on Instagram of Hong Kong singer and actor Andy Lau dining with their family, according to VnExpress.

The post included several images from the meal — one of Chryseis with Lau, another of Lau with her parents, and shots of the food they enjoyed.

“TB [Throwback] to our dinner at Hide KL last month!” she captioned the post.

Just last month, Chef Shaun Ng also shared a photo of Andy Lau during their meal at Hide KL’s Xiaohongshu.

“What an honour. Don’t blink. It’s not AI,” Ng captioned the photo. “Thank you for the arrival of superstar Andy Lau. That night, he really came. It was indeed an unforgettable evening.”

Hosting famous people for dinner

As reported by Malaysian media, Lau was there to have an intimate meal with close friends and family. It appears that the Tan family enjoys having famous people over for dinner.

Besides Lau, Chinese actress Fan Bingbing was treated to a dinner by the Tan family in Kuala Lumpur last year. Chryseis recorded the event and posted it on social media.

The Tan family patriarch, Vincent Tan, is the founder and chairman of Berjaya Corporation, a multinational conglomerate listed on the Malaysian stock exchange and ranked as the 31st richest person in Malaysia, with an estimated net worth of around US$770 million as of April 2025, according to Forbes.

One of Four Heavenly Kings

Andy Lau, 63, Leon Lai, Jacky Cheung, and Aaron Kwok, are considered Cantopop’s “Four Heavenly Kings”, a moniker given to the four male artists who dominated pop music, TV, film, and advertising throughout the 1990s.

Lau is not just a fantastic actor, but also a talented singer and songwriter. Plus, he hosts shows and even produces movies.

Some of his popular songs include The Days We Spent Together, True Forever, and You Are My Woman. In 1985, Lau released his first album, and in 1990, the album Would It Be Possible became a hit.

Lau had earned 292 awards and set a Guinness World Record by April 2000. He received the title “Most Awards Won by a Cantopop Male Artist.”

From 1985 to 2005, Lau was named top box office star in Hong Kong.

Multi-talented star

On top of being a huge movie star, he also started his own production company back in 1991, called Teamwork Motion Pictures (now Focus Films). He’s produced over ten movies himself!

He’s got tons of acting trophies, including several Best Actor awards both from the Hong Kong Film Awards and the Golden Horse Awards for some amazing films like Running Out of Time, Running on Karma, Infernal Affairs III, and A Simple Life.