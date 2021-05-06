Andy Lau once turned down a Hollywood role

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — It is not unusual for Hong Kong idols to star in Hollywood films, which have featured the likes of Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Chow Yun Fat, and most recently, Tony Leung. But there is one Hong Kong star yet to grace a Hollywood film and that person is Heavenly King, Andy Lau, 59.

A month ago, a fan club for Lau posted an old video of his 2010 appearance on a Taiwanese variety show where host Mickey Huang asked Lau why he has not gone on to develop his career in Hollywood like Jay Chou and other Asian stars.

Lau then shared that he did sign a contract with a foreign management agency all the way back in 1991 and that his agent then suggested he make some Hollywood films. The Heavenly King agreed but most of the parts he was offered were not suitable for him, according to 8days.sg.

For example, he was originally supposed to act in 1993’s M. Butterfly as John Lone’s diplomat-seducing Peking opera singer character, but he couldn’t bring himself to accept the role as there was a scene where he needed to lick a foreigner’s toes.

- Advertisement -

“I felt like I couldn’t… swallow my pride enough for that, so I didn’t do it,” said Lau.

1993’s Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story was another film Lau auditioned for but he did not get it because he did not know how to fight. Lau also wanted to act as Sandman in 2007’s Spider-Man 3 (where Tobey Maguire plays the titular web-slinging hero) but he was rejected. Fans reacted to Lau’s story about toe-licking and said they were glad that he did not take the role.

A fan commented, “Since they don’t respect the Chinese, there is no need for us to place so much importance on them.”

Said another, “It’s a good thing he didn’t do the scene where he has to lick a foreigner’s toes or he would’ve been scolded to death by his countrymen.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg