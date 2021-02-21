Entertainment Celebrity Andy Lau often ticks off daughter while helping her with her homework

Andy Lau often ticks off daughter while helping her with her homework

Andy Lau and his daughter Hanna. Picture:YouTube

Hong Kong — Despite being one of the biggest stars in Asia, Heavenly King Andy Lau has not been spared the frustrations of a parent with children doing home-based learning. Lau’s career has also been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. He revealed in a recent interview that he had to forego three acting projects and two concerts in 2020. Nevertheless, Lau chose to look on the bright side of things such as the fact that he got to spend more time with his eight-year-old daughter, Hanna.

Andy Lau reprimanded his daughter a lot while helping her with her homework. Picture: Instagram

It is not always fun, games and art classes for the father-daughter pair,  reported 8days.sg on Feb 20. Lau shared that he and his family went back to his wife Carol Chu’s hometown in Malaysia for Chinese New Year last year, but because of the pandemic and lockdown he could return to Hong Kong only in April, about three months later.

At that time, the 59-year-old helped his daughter out with her online classes and homework, which was not something he had done before. It became tough and he found himself losing his calm and reprimanding Hanna more than usual, despite being a self-proclaimed “yes-dad” (meaning he can’t say no to Hanna).

“There were times when I couldn’t help but shout, ‘Are you kidding me? How could you not know this?’” he said with a laugh. “I’m sure many parents will understand. It’s like a test, and I think my temper is a lot better now.”

Another thing Lau came clean about was his stay-home weight gain, which is something that most of us can relate to. Throughout his 40-year career, he has been nothing but fit and fab.

“I really put on weight! Not only has my appetite increased, I’ve gotten lazier and lazier to exercise. I would always feel like I have a lot of time to work out since I’m at home the entire day, but before I know it, I wouldn’t have moved at all until the end.”  /TISG

