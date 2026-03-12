Anchorvale Butterfly Sanctuary to open on March 28

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim announced on social media posts this week that the Anchorvale Butterfly Sanctuary is set to officially open on March 28.

The sanctuary is a key part of the Sengkang Town Plan for 2025 & Beyond, which was announced last April.

“Folks, it’s been a long while coming, but we’re finally ready to launch one of the flagship projects for the #SengkangGRC Town Council five-year plan: the #Anchorvale Butterfly Sanctuary!” wrote Assoc Prof Lim, who has been representing Anchorvale in Parliament since 2020, with characteristic enthusiasm.

He invited others to join “a morning of food and fluttery fun for the official launch” at 9:00 to 11:30 am on March 28 at the Multi-Purpose Hall at 336 Anchorvale Crescent.

The MP described the project this way: “The Anchorvale Butterfly Sanctuary transforms the rooftop of a multi-purpose hall into a space for caterpillars to develop into butterflies, but also for residents—especially schoolgoing children—to observe butterflies up close, learn about their lifecycle from caterpillar to winged adult, and wonder at the beauty of these marvelous creatures.”

He added that there will be free food, including hot dogs, ice cream, and popcorn, as well as a number of activities for children, such as quizzes, a bouncy castle, a bubble machine, and face painting, aside from the morning’s showcase, the visit to the Butterfly Garden.

While guests need not register, the MP said that food and activities are available on a first-come, first-served basis, adding that there is “a little surprise door gift for all visitors (while stocks last)!”

More information about the town plan may be found here. The town council said last year that it was looking at 96 community and town improvement projects, 55 of which are meant to enhance connectivity and improve accessibility. The other 41 will refresh amenities and improve community spaces. There are also 685 lifts across Sengkang that will undergo improvements or enhancements.

When the Sengkang MPs announced the estate’s master plan last year, He Ting Ru said its centerpiece would be the rejuvenation of Sengkang Sculpture Park in Compassvale Street.

In late December, Ms. He wrote that the butterfly garden had been opened especially for “some special little guests,” pre-schoolers who spent time “exploring the space and taking part in hands-on experiential learning of the entire life cycle of butterflies.”

She thanked their community partners who worked alongside them on “all aspects of the project, from conception all the way to designing the educational material for visiting children. It was especially striking how well the butterflies are doing, and how many more there were since my last visit!” / TISG

