// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, March 12, 2026
31.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Anchorvale Butterfly Sanctuary to open on March 28

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim announced on social media posts this week that the Anchorvale Butterfly Sanctuary is set to officially open on March 28.

The sanctuary is a key part of the Sengkang Town Plan for 2025 & Beyond, which was announced last April.

“Folks, it’s been a long while coming, but we’re finally ready to launch one of the flagship projects for the #SengkangGRC Town Council five-year plan: the #Anchorvale Butterfly Sanctuary!” wrote Assoc Prof Lim, who has been representing Anchorvale in Parliament since 2020, with characteristic enthusiasm.

He invited others to join “a morning of food and fluttery fun for the official launch” at 9:00 to 11:30 am on March 28 at the Multi-Purpose Hall at 336 Anchorvale Crescent.

The MP described the project this way: “The Anchorvale Butterfly Sanctuary transforms the rooftop of a multi-purpose hall into a space for caterpillars to develop into butterflies, but also for residents—especially schoolgoing children—to observe butterflies up close, learn about their lifecycle from caterpillar to winged adult, and wonder at the beauty of these marvelous creatures.”

See also  Pet Owners, UberPet Isn’t The Only Available Service

He added that there will be free food, including hot dogs, ice cream, and popcorn, as well as a number of activities for children, such as quizzes, a bouncy castle, a bubble machine, and face painting, aside from the morning’s showcase, the visit to the Butterfly Garden.

While guests need not register, the MP said that food and activities are available on a first-come, first-served basis, adding that there is “a little surprise door gift for all visitors (while stocks last)!”

More information about the town plan may be found here. The town council said last year that it was looking at 96 community and town improvement projects, 55 of which are meant to enhance connectivity and improve accessibility. The other 41 will refresh amenities and improve community spaces. There are also 685 lifts across Sengkang that will undergo improvements or enhancements.

When the Sengkang MPs announced the estate’s master plan last year, He Ting Ru said its centerpiece would be the rejuvenation of Sengkang Sculpture Park in Compassvale Street.

See also  Stories you might’ve missed, June 13

In late December, Ms. He wrote that the butterfly garden had been opened especially for “some special little guests,” pre-schoolers who spent time “exploring the space and taking part in hands-on experiential learning of the entire life cycle of butterflies.”

She thanked their community partners who worked alongside them on “all aspects of the project, from conception all the way to designing the educational material for visiting children. It was especially striking how well the butterflies are doing, and how many more there were since my last visit!” / TISG

Read also: WP’s master plan for Sengkang plan ‘sets the stage for the next lap’

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Woman from China may face S$100,000 fine for offering S$100 bribe to Singapore immigration officer at Changi Airport

The officer rejected the offer immediately, and anti-corruption investigators stepped in later to take the next course of action
Business

Semiconductor ‘queen bee’ to potentially create more high-value job opportunities with premium salaries in Johor: Johor chief minister

Mr Ghazi said salaries in the industry could range between RM10,000 and RM15,000 monthly to experienced workers, though the said roles would also demand a high level of productivity.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Woman from China may face S$100,000 fine for offering S$100 bribe to Singapore immigration officer at Changi Airport

The officer rejected the offer immediately, and anti-corruption investigators stepped in later to take the next course of action

Semiconductor ‘queen bee’ to potentially create more high-value job opportunities with premium salaries in Johor: Johor chief minister

Mr Ghazi said salaries in the industry could range between RM10,000 and RM15,000 monthly to experienced workers, though the said roles would also demand a high level of productivity.

A 63-year-old man lives with more than 30 cats in a three-room HDB flat, residents complain that it keeps getting worse

A three-room HDB flat in Tampines previously had more than 30 cats. Neighbors on the same floor, reportedly annoyed by the cats blocking the hallway and installing a door, reportedly blocked it off...

TikToker surprised when maid asked permission to fast, finds out her previous employers said no

A man in Singapore was taken aback after a domestic helper under his employment thanked him for allowing her to fast during Ramadan. She later revealed that her previous employers had not permitted...

Business

Semiconductor ‘queen bee’ to potentially create more high-value job opportunities with premium salaries in Johor: Johor chief minister

Mr Ghazi said salaries in the industry could range between RM10,000 and RM15,000 monthly to experienced workers, though the said roles would also demand a high level of productivity.

From KFC worker to dive instructor: Singapore man recounts 13 jobs over four decades

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man has captured the attention of many online after sharing the unusually varied path his working life has taken. Over the course of nearly four decades, he has held 13 di...

Gen Z discussion: Many young adults say home ownership now feels impossible

Is owning a home becoming impossible. Not entirely, but data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) revealed that the median age of the average first-time homebuyer in the United States l...

Family with roots in Singapore to sell S$49 million Hong Kong luxury compound

A Singapore-rooted property family has put a rare residential estate in Hong Kong’s Southern district up for tender at about HK$300 million (US$38.4 million), testing demand for trophy homes as the...

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //