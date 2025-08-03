 An Open Letter: From One Singaporean to the Nation

“We built this country — now it feels like we’re being quietly pushed aside, we’re part of the silent majority risking everything”

For decades, we’ve done our part.

We’ve studied hard, worked tirelessly, raised families, and paid our dues.

We’ve made sacrifices — not for luxury, but for stability, for our children, for our aging parents.

And in return?

We’re told to reskill. To accept lower pay.

To compete not only with each other, but with new immigrants, PRs, foreign PMETs, and long-term visit pass holders taking roles we once filled.

And while we struggle, we’re told this is progress.

Meanwhile:

– Housing, healthcare, and daily expenses keep rising.

– MRTs break down, firearms shoot up, and our once-proud identity fades.

– Our birth rate halts—as too many of us cannot afford to raise a child here.

– Our sandwich-class families are stuck under unending debt.

The Singapore We Remember… and Miss

We remember:

– Neighbours who greeted one another, not strangers packed in silence.

– MRTs that ran on time, without fear of sudden breakdowns.

– National Day when flags flew proudly outside HDBs — not as an obligation, but a true celebration.

– Jobs that gave meaning, not anxiety.

Today?

– Our voices feel drowned out by imported noise.

– Our cities feel overcrowded, but our hearts feel empty.

– We are working longer, harder, but falling behind.

All in the name of economic growth.

But who’s really growing?

The Price We Pay

– Sandwich class families suffocate under the weight of expectations.

– Our birth rate drops, because raising a child feels like a financial risk.

– Owning a flat means 30 years of loan chains, not pride.

– Healthcare is top-tier — if you can afford it.

– The poor suffer quietly; the rich get louder.

– The next generations facing the same issues we are facing right now.

Retirement? It’s not a dream. It’s a deadline we can’t reach.

All of this — while we’re told to be “resilient,” “adaptable,” “grateful.”

But can resilience be eaten?

We Deserve Better in Our Golden Years

We’re not asking for handouts. We’re asking for dignity.

– Local-first hiring that truly prefers locals.

– Affordable living, not inflated metrics to mask hardship.

– Retirement with security—not working till our bodies break.

– Long-term immigration policy that values local lives, not just GDP growth.

– To not be pushed into gig work or dishwashing at 65.

– To not constantly fear retrenchment because we’re “overqualified” or “too expensive.”

– To not watch others leapfrog into the jobs we once fought so hard to get.

We built this place. Brick by brick. Shift by shift.

Don’t treat us like we’re replaceable.

We’re not angry because we hate Singapore.

We’re heartbroken because we love it — and it feels like it stopped loving us back.

What Do We Ask For?

1) Policies with empathy, not just efficiency.

2) Real local-first hiring, not tokenism or checkbox compliance.

3) Affordable living, not inflated metrics hiding uncomfortable truths.

4) Retirement dignity, not working till our bodies collapse.

5) A system that values contributions, not just qualifications.

Let us age with grace, not with fear.

Let us rest, not rust.

Let us hope, not hustle forever.

Let us grow old in peace, with basic income security and a home to rest our bones. Let us spend time with our grandchildren—not a lifetime of sacrificing just to stay afloat.

We built Singapore. Now please don’t make us feel replaceable.

Happy SG60 birthday!

— A Singaporean who still believes in dignity over drive