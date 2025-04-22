Amstel Gold Race 2025: Mattias Skjelmose defeats top athletes Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel in a thrilling win

- Advertisement -

Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) won the 2025 Amstel Gold Race with a perfectly timed sprint, beating top athletes Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the end of the race.

After Pogacar went solo with 50km to go, Skjelmose went after him and was joined by Evenepoel. The 24-year-old Dane, who had never won a one-day World Tour race before, managed to stay beside the World and Olympic champions on the final climb.

Skjelmose made the most of his position and waited until the final moment to break into the wind and surge past Pogacar to win the race.

In a social media post, the athlete shared: “This win means the world to me – and honestly, it still feels surreal. The journey to victory has been filled with setbacks and frustrations. Not just the three recent crashes that cost me big results, but ending last season early with herniated discs – right when I was at my strongest. It’s tough knowing you’re ready to deliver, yet held back again and again by bad luck. That’s exactly what hit me yesterday – a wave of emotions I couldn’t hold back. Because in that moment, it all made sense. Every hour of hard work. Every sacrifice. All those moments I chose to believe – even when it felt impossible. It was all for moments like this.”



Netizens expressed their congratulations by commenting: “Great job and unforgettable podium”, “What a legend! Congrats Mattias 🔥🔥”, “I share your happiness one hundred percent! 🔥❤️ 🎩”, and “Huge congratulations to you and your team. What an amazing achievement 👏🏻🤩👏🏻”

Highlights of the race

The 59th Men’s Amstel Gold Race marked the transition of races from the cobbles to hilly climbs and featured athletes who are skilled in both types of races.

The 256km race had 34 short but tough climbs, adding up to 4000m of climbing. The tough start made it hard for a breakaway to form, but eventually, eight riders got away, including Michel Hessmann (Movistar), Rémi Cavgna (Groupama-FDJ), Robert Stannard (Bahrain-Victorious), Emiel Verstrynge (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Cedric Beullens (Lotto), Jarrad Drizners (Lotto), Hartthijs De Vries (Unibet Tietema Rockets), and Jelle Johannink (Unibet Tietema Rockets).

Their lead grew to 4:30 before the peloton started to catch up. By the time they reached the Cauberg with 80km to go, the breakaway pack was breaking apart. Only Hessmann was left out front, but he was caught up with soon after. Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) then pushed the pace, getting ready for Pogacar to make a long move.

The big move happened on the Gulpenberg, with Pogacar reacting to it rather than starting it. Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) looked strong, leading Pogacar away from the group. They quickly built a gap from others, but didn’t stay together long. On the Kruisberg climb, Pogacar’s power left Alaphilippe behind, and it looked like he might win solo once again.

Pogacar’s lead grew as the chasing group couldn’t work together. Instead of helping each other to catch him, the riders were more focused on stopping each other’s attacks.

Skjelmose was the only rider to make a successful move and managed to break away from the peloton. He struggled to close the gap with Pogacar, whose lead had stretched past 30 seconds.

Evenepoel eventually caught up with Skjelmose and the gap with Pogacar eventually started started shrinking.

Skjelmose and Evenepoel worked together to catch up to Pogacar. With 10km to go, Pogacar knew that he would have to fight it out on the tough final climb of the Cauberg.

Evenepoel led the group up the Cauberg and started the sprint and Pogacar followed. But Skjelmose surprised them, waiting until the last moment to get into the wind and used the slipstream to speed past Pogacar and win by half a wheel.

A social media post shared by Lidl-Trek showed an emotional Skjelmose as he passed the finish line. The caption said: “Skjelly…YOU WON!!!! A tense and emotional wait at the finish line of @amstelgoldrace before @skjelmose_ was crowned winner after a three-up sprint to the line ❤️🤩💪”



Netizens commented on the post and said: “I think this is the most wholesome video ever 😭 Mattias is such a nice guy, he deserves this win SO MUCH 🇩🇰❤️”, “So so happy to see this guy on top!”, “He made me cry! Yes, you won and we are so happy for you!❤️”, and “History is made 🔥👏”