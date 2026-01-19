// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 19, 2026
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Amid high demand for rentals, HDB extends 8-person occupancy cap to end of 2028

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In a Jan 16 statement, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said that the temporary relaxation of the occupancy cap for rental of bigger HDB flats and private homes has been extended for another two years until Dec 31, 2028.

The statement characterised the extension as temporary, adding that it is a measure “which seeks to meet sustained rental demand.”

Initially, only six unrelated persons could live together in 4-room and larger HDB flats as well as private residential properties of at least 90 sq m. In January 2024, the number was raised to eight, and it was announced that this would be in effect until Dec 31 of this year.

Screenshot 2026 01 19 at 12.05.12%E2%80%AFPM
Screengrab/ HDB
Screenshot 2026 01 19 at 12.05.21%E2%80%AFPM
Screengrab/ HDB

While almost 100,000 homes in both the public and private residential markets were completed from 2023 to 2025, and another 21,000 flats and homes are expected this year, overall rental demand remains strong, leading the HDB and URA to extend the occupancy cap.

See also  "Are we doomed not to be able to afford housing?" — GF asks as BF's family listed him as joint owner of resale HDB

The statement added, however, that owners of HDB flats and owners and tenants of HDB commercial properties with living quarters must first seek the approval of HDB prior to the start of tenancy.

In a similar fashion, the owners of larger private residential properties of at least 90 sq m who wish to rent their property to eight unrelated individuals should also register their property with the URA before allowing such living arrangements.

The statement warned HDB flat owners, the owners and tenants of HDB commercial properties with living quarters, and private residential property owners, including their tenants, to adhere to the occupancy cap and minimise disamenities to the public. “The approval or authorisation to rent to up to eight unrelated persons will be revoked or cease in the event of serious disamenities.”

How some Singaporeans feel about the occupancy cap

There have been mixed reactions to the occupancy cap of eight persons in a flat or home. Naturally, it has been good news for renters who prioritise affordability and homeowners who rent out their residences, as it maximises the income they can receive from their units or homes.

See also  Sembawang Road residents fear upcoming columbarium will cause housing prices to drop

However, the issue of overcrowding is one that a number of Singaporeans have given voice to, including one Facebook user who wrote, “My block already looks like a dormitory.”

Another posed the following question: “My upstairs is noisier since the whole unit was rented out. Why is this even allowed? HDB is for living, not profiting.” /TISG

Read also: HDB occupancy cap for renting out flats does not apply to family members who can live in the same unit

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

