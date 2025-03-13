SINGAPORE: Following major changes to the electoral divisions announced on Tuesday (March 11), many members of Parliament hastened to reassure residents affected by the changes that they would remain committed to their well-being.

The government accepted the recommendations of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) changing 22 of the current constituencies. Only nine Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and Single-Member Constituencies (SMCs) remain unchanged.

This announcement takes Singapore a step further towards the next General Election, which must be held by Nov 23.

There are five new GRCs and six new SMCs, which means that a significant number of Singaporeans will be affected by the changes. Additionally, Yuhua, Bukit Batok, Hong Kah North, MacPherson, and Punggol West are no longer SMCs but will be part of GRCs.

Following the announcements, a number of MPs from the ruling party took to social media to address affected residents.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, MP for Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC, posted a video on his Facebook page not only to reassure constituents that “our strong commitment to serving you continues” but also to welcome residents from Changi.

Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC is to be replaced by Punggol GRC largely because the number of voters in the area has increased in the past five years. Estates from Pasir Ris–Punggol will be merged with those from Punggol West SMC to create the new GRC.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat noted in a Facebook post that East Coast GRC’s boundaries have been redrawn. He welcomed residents from Chai Chee and Siglap and said that “our residents remain our priority”.

Marine Parade GRC MP and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong expressed similar sentiments. So did Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, Senior Minister of State for Health, and MP for Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC.

On his part, Health Minister and Sembawang GRC MP Ong Ye Kung noted that the “five-person GRC … will become a five-person GRC, plus an SMC, Sembawang West”.

Noting that more residents have moved to Sembawang GRC in recent years, he called the change unsurprising and added, “Increasing the number of MPs from five to six in the area will help to better serve the needs of our residents.”

Ms Poh Li San, who has overseen Sembawang West since 2020, wrote about the benefits that residents would have with Sembawang West becoming an SMC.

“At the same time, our residents can enjoy the amenities and facilities from the upgrading and development that is taking place in the larger Sembawang GRC,” she added. /TISG

