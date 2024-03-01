Lifestyle

Americans urging Biden administration to stop gaslighting them about illegal immigrant crisis 

March 1, 2024
Amidst bipartisan discontent, Democrats join Republicans in expressing concern over the impact of the illegal immigrant crisis, urging action from the President Joe Biden Administration. Recent visits by Biden and and former President Trump to the US-Mexico border highlight the escalating political tensions, making immigration a crucial issue for the upcoming election.

Conservative X pages are now demanding action from the Biden Administration, accusing it of “gaslighting” the American people.

The BBC states both Biden and Trump made high-profile visits to the US-Mexico border in Texas, emphasizing their strategies to address illegal immigration. Amid escalating political tensions, the issue remains a focal point for the upcoming presidential election. 

Furthermore, Biden accused Trump of obstructing efforts to tackle border crossings, while Republicans countered, alleging Democrat-led stonewalling of bipartisan reforms. Trump highlighted concerns about the border situation, pledging action if re-elected. 

Meanwhile, Biden stressed urgency and bipartisan cooperation, lamenting partisan gridlock. The visits underscored the deep divide over immigration policy, as both sides vie for solutions to the escalating crisis.

Americans urging Biden to stop gaslighting them 

Conservatives are reminding everyone what Biden preached for before the 2020 elections. He stated that the border wall requested by Trump will be defunded and the deportation of illegals will be paused. However, X users noted that this has backfired on him, and he is oddly blaming Trump for it. 

 

In addition to this, X users state that liberals blaming Republicans for this crisis when they’re in power, is out of this world. Conservatives feel that the Democrats created a mess and are finding every means necessary to blame the GOP for the mistakes they made. 

