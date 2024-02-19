California rolled out their “Ebony Alert” for their Black citizens, but unfortunately conservatives are upset at it. Furthermore, many see this as a form of segregation where each race is receiving separate services. Some feel that the Amber Alert is already perfectly fine for all Americans who unfortunately went missing.

The Daily Mail states, a new law in California, dubbed the ‘Ebony Alert,’ aimed at finding missing black youth, has sparked controversy. Signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, it’s a separate system from Amber Alerts, targeting black individuals aged 12 to 25.

Authored by Senator Steven Bradford, some criticize it as segregation. Advocates hope it will bring attention to cases often overlooked by the media and police. Despite good intentions, skeptics on social media fear it could delay responses to missing persons.

While it expands alerts beyond Amber criteria, critics worry it reinforces racial divisions. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump views it as a promising step, but others question its effectiveness and societal impact.

Conservatives are calling out liberals for wanting to bring back segregation in a new modernized form. Americans fought in the previous generation in order for individuals to be equal regardless of their background.

In addition to this, conservatives state that Biden’s alleged claims of not wanting his children to grow up in a racial jungle. However, these claims are still undetermined and were labeled as partially true and false at the same time. X users then claim that the Democrats are wanting to keep the races separated which was their apparent goal from their early days.

Others state that the state of California is headed to a bleak future by implementing separations among Americans. Normally, the authorities would treat law-abiding citizens the same way despite their background or race, but in California it is the opposite.

