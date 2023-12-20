The topic of illegal immigrants has been one for debate among X users for the longest time. However, it seems that this trend is less favourable among Americans these days simply due to the jobs being taken from them. Furthermore, the cost of living crisis has not helped many to favour having more immigrants coming to the country.

A recent Fox News poll of over 1,000 registered American voters conducted from December 10 to December 13 indicated that 64 percent of respondents are in favor of prosecuting U.S. employers who hire illegal immigrants. They advocate for penalties and fines, similar to a nationwide implementation of mandatory E-Verify. Opposition to this policy stands at 32 percent, with four percent undecided.

According to Breitbart, this stance isn’t confined to one political group. A surprising 53 percent of Democrats and nearly 8-in-10 Republicans support the prosecution of employers hiring illegal immigrants. Swing voters (61 percent) and self-described moderates (64 percent) also endorse the nationwide use of mandatory E-Verify.

Furthermore, this aligns with prior surveys highlighting E-Verify as a widely accepted solution to illegal immigration. It echoes Rasmussen Reports’ findings that nearly 70 percent of probable voters support nationwide mandatory E-Verify, emphasizing its popularity among working and lower-middle-class Americans. Senators Cotton and Romney have proposed legislation embracing nationwide E-Verify, linking it to a gradual increase in the federal minimum wage to $11 an hour by 2028.

X users want Biden to be impeached for the migrant crisis

The Biden Administration is allowing this historic crime to take place, and should be impeached for this alone. Our border should never be held hostage to negotiations over funding for Ukraine. It should be a given, every day, without fail. — Rudolph Troha (@RudolphTroha) December 18, 2023

According to a Fox News correspondent criticised the border control in Arizona citing that there is only one man on duty taking care of the country’s borders. A job like this would most definitely be unsafe for the guard. Following that, other users state that Biden should be impeached for this crisis.

This is insanity, the Biden administration has proven time and time again they don’t care about the crisis at the southern border. This is a calculated invasion that someone is funding. Follow if you agree. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 18, 2023

There are several users throwing out strong accusations towards the current government regarding the matter. Some feel that this is a calculated invasion that is funded by a person or organisation. Despite this, there is no proof to this accusation.

