Celebrity

American spouse of Kim Sae Ron speaks out against allegations of abuse: ‘Publicise photos if you have’

ByLydia Koh

March 26, 2025

KOREA: The man who claims to be Kim Sae Ron’s former husband has broken his silence following the release of an audio recording by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. Speaking through the Garo Sero Research Institute, he denied the allegations, reported The Indian Express.

Identifying as an American, he claimed he met Kim in November 2024 and legally married her in the US on January 12, 2025. He dismissed accusations—ranging from abuse to blackmail—and challenged the YouTuber to release any evidence of alleged assault.

Photo: Instagram/Kim Sae Ron

Marriage was rushed

He admitted the marriage was rushed and later annulled due to distance and personality differences.

“We fell in love quickly, but it wasn’t sustainable,” he shared.

He also refuted claims that Kim was forced into marriage over a pregnancy, calling such allegations completely false.

Maintaining trust

He stated that both he and Kim mutually shared phone and social media passwords to maintain trust, even signing a written agreement.

See also  Goo Hye Sun says people should forgive her ex-husband; sues YouTube reporter who accused her of lying

The self-proclaimed former husband also revealed receiving anonymous messages on March 18 from someone claiming to be Kim’s cousin, accusing him of abuse and blackmail. The messages stopped after he threatened legal action.

He concluded by calling for a fair police investigation and urged the public to stop spreading misinformation about someone who “can no longer defend herself”.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho has claimed that Kim’s family hid her marriage to pull Kim Soo Hyun—her former boyfriend—into controversy, though reports suggest even her mother was unaware of the wedding.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

Yussef Dayes, renowned drummer and composer, to perform live in Singapore

March 26, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Grace Chan, the former Miss HK, shares pictures from her trip to Malaysia with her husband, Kevin Cheng

March 25, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Kim Sae Ron’s ex-boyfriend’s statement about her death shocks Korean netizens

March 25, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

Singapore News

Former president Halimah Yacob asks everyone to be kind to single mums

March 26, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
International

King Philippe hails Singapore’s ‘can-do’ spirit as global tensions surge, vows deeper alliance for peace and prosperity

March 26, 2025 Gemma Iso
Celebrity

American spouse of Kim Sae Ron speaks out against allegations of abuse: ‘Publicise photos if you have’

March 26, 2025 Lydia Koh
Law

Court hearing where Ong Beng Seng was set to plead guilty delayed

March 26, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.