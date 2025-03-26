KOREA: The man who claims to be Kim Sae Ron’s former husband has broken his silence following the release of an audio recording by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. Speaking through the Garo Sero Research Institute, he denied the allegations, reported The Indian Express.

Identifying as an American, he claimed he met Kim in November 2024 and legally married her in the US on January 12, 2025. He dismissed accusations—ranging from abuse to blackmail—and challenged the YouTuber to release any evidence of alleged assault.

Marriage was rushed

He admitted the marriage was rushed and later annulled due to distance and personality differences.

“We fell in love quickly, but it wasn’t sustainable,” he shared.

He also refuted claims that Kim was forced into marriage over a pregnancy, calling such allegations completely false.

Maintaining trust

He stated that both he and Kim mutually shared phone and social media passwords to maintain trust, even signing a written agreement.

The self-proclaimed former husband also revealed receiving anonymous messages on March 18 from someone claiming to be Kim’s cousin, accusing him of abuse and blackmail. The messages stopped after he threatened legal action.

He concluded by calling for a fair police investigation and urged the public to stop spreading misinformation about someone who “can no longer defend herself”.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho has claimed that Kim’s family hid her marriage to pull Kim Soo Hyun—her former boyfriend—into controversy, though reports suggest even her mother was unaware of the wedding.