American man in Singapore who didn't pay rent for Kembangan house sues elderly landlords for wanting their property back

Nick Karean | October 12, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only Modern landed house in Kembangan, Singapore

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary American national Anthony Thomas Price lost his court bid to stop an elderly couple from repossessing their semi-detached house near Kembangan. The American man’s company, Noranth Ventures, stopped paying the monthly rent of S$7,500 after May, while he and his family continued to live there. The court ordered the company to return the property, pay more than S$55,000 and cover double rent until possession was restored. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: An American tenant who stopped paying rent for a house near Kembangan lost his court bid to prevent the elderly owners from taking back their property. Anthony Thomas Price had rented the semi-detached house through Noranth Ventures, a company with paid-up capital of just S$200. The company paid half the security deposit and the May rent, then stopped paying from June, while Price and his family continued living there.

District Judge Chiah Kok Khun also pointed to two earlier rental disputes involving Price, raising concerns about the use of companies with little capital to rent homes and leave landlords chasing unpaid rent, Lianhe Zaobao and Mothership reported (Oct 9). Rental payment stopped despite repair complaints The two-year lease was signed in April 2026, with monthly rent set at S$7,500. The landlords, a couple in their 80s, said Price raised about 35 complaints about repairs and living conditions. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. By June 8, they had addressed 32 of the complaints and arranged for a contractor to address the remaining drainage slope concern.

Price sought an interim court order to stop the landlords from entering the house. He cited concerns about repairs, safety, and living conditions. The landlords, meanwhile, sought to recover the property and claim unpaid rent. Judge rejects bid for tenant to keep the house The judge found that the tenancy agreement required rent to be paid on the first day of each month. Under its terms, the landlords could repossess the property if rent remained unpaid for seven days. The judge rejected Price’s reason for withholding rent, saying repair concerns should have been dealt with separately. The court dismissed his application and allowed the landlords’ counterclaim. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Earlier rental payment avoidance cases raised further concern The judgment also referred to a Burnfoot Terrace rental dispute in 2024 involving Bundleluxe, and a Jalan Selamat case in 2019 involving Noranth Ventures.

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In both cases, rent payments stopped while Price and his family continued occupying the homes. The Jalan Selamat case was settled and withdrawn, while the Burnfoot Terrace case was still being heard. The court ordered Noranth Ventures to return the Kembangan property and pay S$22,500 in unpaid rent, S$269.17 in interest, S$7,500 for the unpaid deposit, S$813.74 in utilities, S$6,999.14 in agent commission refunds, S$15,000 in legal fees and S$2,031.98 in other costs, totalling S$55,114.03. The company must also pay S$15,000 a month in double rent from August 15, 2026, until the house is returned. A tenancy dispute can become far more costly when rent goes unpaid, and neither side can resolve the conflict. Tenants should raise repair concerns through proper channels, while landlords should keep written records and seek legal advice when payments stop.