Sports

American ATP star Jenson Brooksby fights autism while staying grounded in tennis

ByAiah Bathan

March 20, 2025

Jenson Brooksby, once seen as one of America’s rising tennis stars, is making a comeback this 2025 season after facing several setbacks that slowed his career. 

Ranked No. 33 at the age of 21, Brooksby dealt with injuries, surgeries, and a doping ban that caused his ranking to drop. 

Moreover, in December 2024, the athlete also shared a personal story he had kept to himself for years: he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as a child. In a social media post, he shared: “It’s time for me to share something that I have kept quiet for my entire life. This is my story.”

Sports as his comfort 

The athlete, who didn’t speak until he was four, found comfort in sports. He admitted: “Sport was a big release for me. If I sit for a long time, I get a lot of energy.” Moreover, his therapist, Michelle Wagner, called his progress “unusual and unique”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jenson Brooksby (@jenson_brooksby)

Banned from tennis 

See also  Linda Noskova shocks No. 2 seed Paula Badosa with surprising victory at the Abu Dhabi Open

Unfortunately, in 2023, Brooksby was banned for missing three doping tests in a year. Though his team argued that a mix-up led to the violation, the athlete took responsibility and stated: “It’s hard for my brain to focus on many things, so I have my agent track where I will be each day.”

Brookby’s comeback 

At the age of 24, Brooksby now returned to action at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, winning his first tour-level matches in over two years. Despite losing to Jack Draper in the third round, Draper showed support for his fellow athlete by saying: “Good to have a great player back.”

Brooksby’s story shows that with hard work and self-acceptance, it is possible to overcome both personal and professional challenges, if one is truly willing. 

ByAiah Bathan

Related Post

Sports

15-year-old Sam Ruthe breaks the record for the youngest sub-four-minute mile

March 20, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Naomi Osaka stages a comeback to move forward in Miami Open

March 20, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Boxing champion Imane Khelif aims for a second Olympic gold in 2028 Los Angeles Games

March 20, 2025 Aiah Bathan

You missed

Sports

15-year-old Sam Ruthe breaks the record for the youngest sub-four-minute mile

March 20, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Singapore News

Tharman Shanmugaratnam approves Budget, says SG is ‘lucky’ to be prepared for future challenges

March 20, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

Singapore executive professionals most dissatisfied with salary growth amid wage stagnation over the past 3 years

March 20, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Sports

American ATP star Jenson Brooksby fights autism while staying grounded in tennis

March 20, 2025 Aiah Bathan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.