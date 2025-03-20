Jenson Brooksby, once seen as one of America’s rising tennis stars, is making a comeback this 2025 season after facing several setbacks that slowed his career.
Ranked No. 33 at the age of 21, Brooksby dealt with injuries, surgeries, and a doping ban that caused his ranking to drop.
Moreover, in December 2024, the athlete also shared a personal story he had kept to himself for years: he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as a child. In a social media post, he shared: “It’s time for me to share something that I have kept quiet for my entire life. This is my story.”
Sports as his comfort
The athlete, who didn’t speak until he was four, found comfort in sports. He admitted: “Sport was a big release for me. If I sit for a long time, I get a lot of energy.” Moreover, his therapist, Michelle Wagner, called his progress “unusual and unique”.
Banned from tennis
Unfortunately, in 2023, Brooksby was banned for missing three doping tests in a year. Though his team argued that a mix-up led to the violation, the athlete took responsibility and stated: “It’s hard for my brain to focus on many things, so I have my agent track where I will be each day.”
Brookby’s comeback
At the age of 24, Brooksby now returned to action at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, winning his first tour-level matches in over two years. Despite losing to Jack Draper in the third round, Draper showed support for his fellow athlete by saying: “Good to have a great player back.”
Brooksby’s story shows that with hard work and self-acceptance, it is possible to overcome both personal and professional challenges, if one is truly willing.