Ambitious finance professionals in Asia Pacific eye entrepreneurship as career shift looms

- Advertisement -

Entrepreneurial mindset redefines career paths

Entrepreneurship is no longer just an idea that needs embodiment; it has become a vital craving. More than 52% of finance professionals all over Asia Pacific, and 37% in Singapore, said they want to have and run their own businesses. Jamie Lyon FCCA, ACCA’s Global Head of Skills, Sectors, and Technology, sees this as a favourable indicator.

“Accountancy training is proving to be an excellent early-career platform for entrepreneurial growth,” Lyon noted. “Career ambitions are evolving, and with that comes the opportunity to leverage commerciality and innovation in finance roles.”

- Advertisement -

This trend reflects a larger drift – managers and company owners are gradually appreciating business risk-taking ideas not just in small ventures, but also within conventional finance roles.

Sustainability careers take centre stage amid AI skills gap

Another remarkable finding: Sustainability has become an aggressive focus. In Singapore, 61% of finance pros express solid interest in sustainability-associated functions, positioning with a regional leaning of 71% all over Asia Pacific. Worldwide, virtually half of finance management roles now include sustainability tasks.

Simultaneously, apprehensions about being left behind in the AI movement are growing. In Singapore, 65% fear their inadequate AI aptitudes for the future, while only 27% say their organisations are offering AI training.

Daniel Leung, ACCA Singapore Country Manager, stressed the immediacy and relevance of this trend.

- Advertisement -

“We are redefining the Singapore accountancy profession—building not just technical skills, but strategic value. Employers must challenge the status quo and invest in their people to remain resilient.”

Retention risks, hybrid work tensions, and a rise in side hustles

Employee turnover is high, with 65% of Singaporean professionals and 57% all over the region are either planning or preparing to change roles within two years. More than half anticipate moving beyond their present organisation, leading to grave retention challenges for business owners and HRD managers.

Workplace flexibility remains critical—79% of Singaporeans favour hybrid models; thus far, 41% are still compelled to work round-the-clock and on-site. This misalignment threatens detachment and delayed skills advancement.

In the interim, mental health issues continue. Over half (53%) of Singaporean respondents say work affects their psychological well-being. Financial strain is also rising, with one in three workers accepting side hustles and 32% expecting salary growth of more than 11% to keep pace with the cost of living.

- Advertisement -

Notwithstanding the turmoil, the accountancy profession remains a gateway to international careers. More than 56% of workers in Singapore wish to explore overseas prospects, highlighting the continuing value of financial know-how in a borderless economic environment.