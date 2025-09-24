Alphard cuts queue, sparks clash with Mercedes in road rage incident In MacPherson Rd

SINGAPORE: A dramatic road rage incident along MacPherson Road on Sep 22, allegedly around 6:13 p.m., has gone viral after cam-car footage captured a heated exchange between two drivers: a Toyota Alphard and a Mercedes-Benz E200.

The viral clip shows the Alphard cutting into the lane ahead of where the Mercedes is. While the Alphard’s move triggered frustration, the video also appeared to show the Mercedes driver with his eyes off the road moments earlier, raising questions about his attentiveness behind the wheel.

The confrontation escalated after the Mercedes driver allegedly showed his middle finger at the Alphard driver, which led the Alphard driver to stop and confront him. The exchange stopped short of a physical altercation, but it was enough to send the video viral, with over 644,000 views, 2,300 reactions, 670 comments, and 477 shares on Facebook as of writing.

The original post summarised the incident as: “Cut queue, road rage, point middle finger, and almost fight.”

Netizens express their opinions

The online debate that followed revealed sharply worded opinions. Some took aim at the Mercedes driver, suggesting arrogance and entitlement. “Mercedes driver thinks he owns the road,” one comment read, capturing a common sentiment that luxury car drivers often attract.

Others felt the Mercedes driver’s hand gesture was the real spark of escalation. “If you can flip your finger, why are you afraid of confrontation?” and “When you flip, you be prepared to come down and fight and not hide,” reflected the view that if you provoke someone, you should be ready to face the consequences, although the suggestion of physical escalation drew its own criticism for being unproductive.

Several Facebook comments, however, defended the Alphard driver, stating that his manoeuvre may not have been as aggressive as portrayed. One user stated, “The gap is too big to cut, and the Alphard did signal before cutting lanes. Mercedes got a problem”. Another netizen agreed, with their comment saying, “Even a plane can land in front of him already.”

Together, these comments highlight two ongoing flashpoints in Singapore’s driving culture: the tension between drivers of larger or luxury vehicles, and the fine line between acceptable lane changes and perceived queue-cutting.

The viral video and the netizens’ reactions suggest that road rage incidents continue to resonate with the public, perhaps because they reflect broader frustrations about road discipline and courtesy. For now, this squabble may have ended without injuries, but it serves as a reminder that lane cutting and hot tempers may create viral moments and memes, but they can just as easily spiral out of control and cause road users undue harm.

