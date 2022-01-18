Aloysius Pang’s final movie to feature Xu Bin and Damien Teo, with K-Pop singer Bae Jin-young making his film debut

- Advertisement -

Singapore — It will be bittersweet, but Aloysius Pang’s legion of fans will have the opportunity to see him onscreen once again this year when his last movie will be released.

Pang, who died almost three years ago during a military training accident in New Zealand, had already begun shooting the movie in Thailand at the time of his death.

“The original plan was for him to return to Singapore after his military training in New Zealand, shoot a television drama, then take another week to return to Thailand to finish filming the movie,” Dasmond Koh told Lianhe Zaobao.

Mr Koh, who founded the actor’s artiste management agency NoonTalk Media, said that finishing the movie would honour the actor.

Work on the film has begun again, he added, with Xu Bin and Damien Teo, who are also Noon Talk talents, presently in Thailand for filming.

Bae Jin-young, who is part of K-Pop group CIX, is set to launch his acting career with the movie, which stars Pang as someone who encounters the supernatural.

On Jan 13, NoonTalk Media announced over Facebook and Instagram that it was their pleasure to be able to work” with the Korean singer on “a special project for all of us #NoonTalkFamily.”

The agency added it will be giving “More information soon” about the project.

Mr Koh said the movie, which has a Thai director at its helm, would be featured in English, Mandarin, and Korean.

Mr Pang, who started out as a child actor at the age of nine, was nominated for several awards as a child and in his adulthood. He had also been a singer and a presenter, and later made his foray into directing music videos.

As an actor, he was thought to be one of the most underrated performers of his time, due to his considerable talents. He was also known for his kind heart, allocating 10 per cent of his salary specifically to the people who worked on the production crew of his projects.

Mr Pang died after participating in a live-firing exercise at Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand.

He entered the cabin of a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer to check on the gun mechanism on Jan 19, 2019. When the barrel of the gun was lowered, it hit Mr Pang in the chest and abdomen, causing him serious injuries.

Despite several surgeries, Mr Pang died in hospital four days later.

An outpouring of grief from the general public occurred upon his death, with calls for the re-examination of how safe training procedures are in the training for national servicemen. /TISG

