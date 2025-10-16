// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 16, 2025
29.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only).
Asia
2 min.Read

Almost 30 leaders & members of underground church in China arrested

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Nearly 30 people from one of the largest underground churches in China, Zion Church, were arrested on October 10 and 11, including Ezra Jin Mingri, its founder and lead pastor.

While at least five of those who were initially arrested have been released, seven pastors are still in custody.

The 56-year-old Mr Jin was arrested at his home in Beihai city, Guangxi province. The church’s other members were apprehended in Beijing, Shanghai, and Zhejiang.

Zion Church, which was founded in 2007, has congregations in many places in China, and is one of the biggest unofficial churches in the country. It gained popularity during the COVID-19 lockdowns when it held services and meetings online. According to a New York Times report, more than 1,000 people participate in the church’s weekend services.

Mr Jin’s daughter, Grace Jin Drexel, is based in the United States, along with her mother and two younger brothers. She told the NYT that she has yet to hear from her father, who is being accused of illegal dissemination of religious information.

See also  Singapore, Britain must not appear imperialist to China

The report added that tens of millions of people are said to attend unofficial house churches such as the one led by Mr Jin. The pastor, who was surveilled heavily as well as harassed, used to live in Beijing but was forced to leave the city. After his family left China in 2018, he has not been allowed to visit them.

Surveillance against her father has increased of late. Ms Jin Drexel told NPR that the incident has been “extremely shocking and … very scary for our family.”

Sean Long, a pastor and spokesperson for Zion Church, meanwhile, said, “We strongly appeal to the global church society to hold the Chinese government accountable. They cannot do whatever they want without letting people know. Let our ministers and staff members be released as soon as possible. Stop arresting our members.”

Former United States Vice President Mike Pence has spoken up on the arrest with a post on X, calling for the immediate release of Mr Jin and the other church members.

See also  Taiwan will not surrender amid escalating China threat

What China is saying

NPR quoted Lin Jian, China’s Foreign Minister, as saying he did not know of the arrests.

“The Chinese government manages religious affairs in accordance with the law, protects citizens’ freedom of religious belief and normal religious activities,” he told NPR.

He also said that China “firmly” opposes interference from the United States in the country’s “internal affairs under the pretext of so-called religious issues”. /TISG

Read also: China warns UK: Brace for blowback over ‘foreign meddling’ crackdown

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Employer ends maid’s contract after dealing with her horrible temper for a year

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media to share...

‘Our road infrastructure isn’t a playground,’ LTA warns against TikTok trend of people dangling from traffic lights, road signs

SINGAPORE: There’s been a recent trend on TikTok where...

Domestic helper jailed for one week after falsely claiming employer’s husband raped her

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old Indonesian domestic worker was sentenced to...

S’poreans call penalties for noisy people on public buses ‘a good start’

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (Oct 14),  the Transport Sector (Miscellaneous...

Business

DBS Group named world’s best Al bank

SINGAPORE: DBS Group has been named the world’s best...

Fresh grad says he feels ‘compelled’ to accept S$2.6k job offer amid Singapore’s tough job market, seeks advice on Reddit

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate from one of Singapore’s top...

Singapore pharma companies delay US expansion amid tariff negotiations

SINGAPORE: Several pharmaceutical companies have delayed their expansion plans...

Pony AI and WeRide receive green light for Hong Kong listing

Autonomous-driving companies Pony AI and WeRide have received regulatory...

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //