Alligator gar spotted in condo pond, netizens concerned over species

"Are they allowed in Singapore?"

Photo: YT screengrab

Hana O

Singapore – A video of an alligator gar swimming with other benign fish was posted on social media by a concerned individual wondering if this predatory species is allowed in Singapore.

One Fook Sing Kwok uploaded a video on YouTube on May 12 of an alligator gar spotted in a condominium eco pond.

“Alligator gars are relatively passive, seemingly sluggish solitary fish, but voracious ambush predators,” the video caption noted. “Are they allowed in Singapore?”

“Here is some background info also…This fish has been there for a while, and apparently, the managing agents are not bothered to act. This fish must not be released to our reservoirs,” added the concerned individual.

The fish, which is native to North America, can grow up to 2.5 metres in length. The alligator gar is known to be released by owners who cannot cope with its size, reported The Straits Times.

An alligator gar was also spotted at the MacRitchie Reservoir on Feb 14, 2021.

Following the incident, the national water agency, PUB, and National Parks Board (NParks) announced through a joint statement that more than 20 people were apprehended over the last decade for illegally releasing animals.

They noted that when non-native animal populations grow, they compete for natural resources with native biodiversity.

“We would like to remind everyone that the release of animals into our water bodies will disrupt the delicate aquatic ecosystem of our waters and may also pose a risk to users of our water bodies,” said the two agencies./TISG

