// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
28.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3
Photo: Depositphotos/ronniechua
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Allegedly drunk Canadian man pushed, scratched, and swore at Changi Airport officer

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A man who made a nuisance of himself at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Sunday morning (Oct 5) was arrested by the Police. The 28-year-old Canadian man was allegedly drunk and had repeatedly used vulgar language against an Auxiliary Police Officer on duty at the time.

The Police said in a statement that the man was arrested for suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a police officer from carrying out his duty, using abusive words against a public servant, and being drunk, causing nuisance.

They were alerted to the man’s actions at around 9:20 on Sunday morning. After the Canadian national had been told to present his boarding pass and put it on top of his passport, he repeatedly hurled vulgarities at the official who had given him the instructions.

In spite of being warned to stop several times, he ignored these warnings and walked away instead.

Officers from the Airport Police Division then accosted the man, who again swore at them. He then proceeded to shove one of the officers and scratch him, which caused the officer to sustain minor injuries on his arms.

See also  3 teens under investigation for posting fake chopper attack on social media and tagging the police

The officer was afterwards given two days of medical leave.

The Canadian national is being charged in court on Tuesday (Oct 7) for the offences of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a police officer from carrying out his duty, using abusive words against a public servant, and being drunk causing nuisance.

A person convicted of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his or her duty may be fined, caned, or jailed for up to seven years. However, in exceptional circumstances, imprisonment does not need to be imposed, the Police added.

For the offence of being drunk causing nuisance, a person found guilty could be fined as much as S$1,000 or be jailed for up to six months, or both. Meanwhile, a person convicted of using abusive words against a public servant faces a maximum jail sentence of 12 months, a fine of S$5,000, or both.

“The Police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence towards police officers or public servants who are carrying out their duties. The Police will not hesitate to take firm actions against those who endanger the safety of our officers,” the statement from the Police’s Public Affairs Department says. /TISG

See also  Changi Airport awards S$4.75B in contracts for Terminal 5 expansion

Read also: Netizens say drunk foreign worker who slapped & punched SCDF paramedic should be sent home

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Drunk man lies in the middle of Serangoon road, but car narrowly manages to avoid hitting him

SINGAPORE: A middle-aged man was found lying drunk in...

Two women arrested for selling 250 fake luxury items online worth $42,000

SINGAPORE: Two women, aged 37 and 48, have recently...

A 60-year-old man fell into a ‘honey trap’ and lost more than $10,000

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man wanted to get a woman...

Elderly Singaporean faints and needs to get rescued after climbing Perak cave

MALAYSIA: A 67-year-old Singaporean man fainted while visiting Gua...

Business

Traveloka’s 10.10 travel sale offers up to 50% off flights, hotels and activities across APAC for Singapore travellers

SINGAPORE: Traveloka launched its 10.10 travel sale, which runs...

Fresh grad says elitist supervisor belittles him and ‘scoffs’ at his questions, considers quitting

SINGAPORE: A fresh grad nearing his three-month mark at...

GIC warns of ‘hype bubble’ as AI dominates global venture capital investing in 2025

SINGAPORE: A hype bubble is forming in early-stage artificial...

Singapore’s F1 race boosted tourism and spending in APAC

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Grand Prix not only boosted demand...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //