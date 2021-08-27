All members of Girls’ Generation to reunite for upcoming ‘Yoo Quiz on the Block’

- Advertisement -

Seoul — “Right now, it’s SNSD!”

That is Girls’ Generation AKA SNSD’s signature greeting.

For the first time in approximately four years, S♡NE will be able to hear that signature greeting by all 8-members of Girls’ Generation on next week’s broadcast of tvN’s Yoo Quiz on the Block.

MCs Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho were thrilled to welcome all 8 ladies of Girls’ Generation as guests on the quiz program during a brief preview for next week’s ‘Yoo Quiz on the Block’ which aired at the end of this week’s episode.

Judging by the preview, the Girls’ Generation members will be treating viewers not only to all kinds of fun stories from their girl group promotions, as well as nostalgic group performances, and more, as reported by Allkpop.

Make sure to catch Girls’ Generation on next week’s ‘Yoo Quiz on the Block‘, airing on Sept 1 at 8:40 pm KST!

Girls’ Generation also known as SNSD, is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group is composed of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun.

Originally a nine-piece ensemble, Jessica departed from the group in Sept 2014. Among the prominent South Korean figures and most popular K-pop groups worldwide, Girls’ Generation has earned numerous accolades and the honorific nickname “The Nation’s Girl Group” in their home country.

Girls’ Generation debuted on Aug 5, 2007, with the single “Into the New World” from their eponymous Korean album. The group rose to fame in 2009 with the single “Gee”, which claimed the top spot on KBS’s Music Bank for a record-breaking nine consecutive weeks and was Melon’s most popular song of the 2000s decade.

The group consolidated their popularity in Asia with follow-up singles “Genie”, “Oh!”, and “Run Devil Run”, which were released between mid-2009 and early 2010. Their second Korean studio album, Oh! (2010), won the Golden Disc award for Album of the Year (Disk Daesang), making the group the first and only female act to win the Album Daesang. /TISG

