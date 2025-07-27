‘All I hear is shouting, bullying, and verbal abuse’ — Helper says she’s been mistreated since day one

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has taken to social media to share her distressing experience working for a Singaporean family, claiming that she has been subjected to “shouting, bullying and verbal abuse” since the day she arrived.

In her post on the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group, the helper said she was hired about two months ago and was initially hopeful about the job.

“When she [my employer] interviewed me, she kept texting me to come and join her family,” she wrote. “At that time, [I had two other potential] employers, but it wasn’t urgent, so I thought she liked me because she hoped I could join them.”

Unfortunately, things took a turn the moment she stepped into the household. “From the first day I came to this house, all I hear is shouting, bullying and verbal abuse. Honestly, I just want to work, save money, and go home. No play or anything else,” she said.

She added that more recently, her employer suddenly told her, “I don’t like you,” which left her confused and upset.

“If she didn’t like me, why did she keep asking me to come?” she asked. “I can’t take this, and I asked her to send me back to my hometown. Employers, can you help me with this situation? What should I do? Why is [she] like this?”

“This is already mental abuse.”

In the comments, one netizen encouraged the helper to try having an open and respectful conversation with her employer to understand the root of the problem.

“Have you tried to ask your employer why she is not happy with you so you can work on it? Sometimes, maybe she is stressed at work and takes it out on you. But if you check in with her like, ‘Is there anything I can do better or improve?’ maybe she will realise that she is lashing out at you a lot.”

Building on this, another netizen recommended that the helper consider requesting a transfer to a different employer rather than immediately asking to return home.

“What was the situation that led to her saying she doesn’t like you? Might be better to ask her (or any family member who can make decisions) for a transfer because sending you back to your hometown costs her a ticket, and she might not want to pay also.”

Meanwhile, a third commenter urged the helper to prioritise her well-being, writing, “This is already mental abuse!!! It’s better to go home first, take a breath, [rest] for a while, and then apply for new jobs through an agency. Hopefully, you’ll get a good employer.”

Help for abused FDWs

As stated on the A.C.T Against Violence website, foreign domestic workers who are experiencing abuse, whether verbal, physical or in the form of labour exploitation, may report the matter to the police or call the FDW Helpline on 1800 339 5505 to speak with an officer from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

They may also reach out to non-governmental organisations such as the Humanitarian Organisation for Migrant Economics (HOME), the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE), and the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (FAST).

