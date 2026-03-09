// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, March 9, 2026
32.1 C
Singapore
Singapore Politics
1 min.Read

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: The authorities had heightened security measures for activist Han Hui Hui’s family, leading to her three young children placed in protective custody at a hospital while police investigations are still ongoing. 

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the police explained that Ms. Han’s children underwent medical check-ups and care at a hospital, following an alleged altercation with her mother-in-law. With this, the authorities decided that it was unsafe for the children, ages three, five, and six, to stay in her household for the meantime. 

Furthermore, the statement declared that there were allegations against Ms. Han and her husband which concern the safety and welfare of their children. 

Case context

According to the police, there were multiple reports regarding Ms. Han’s family since August last year–including various allegations made by Ms. Han herself, her husband, and her mother-in-law’s violence against each other. 

On a livestream made by Ms. Han last February 28, she said that the police and MSF took her children away and she was not allowed to see them at the hospital. She believes that her children were happy and healthy under her care, and became sad and ill after the MSF removed them from her. 

There was a video posted online that when Ms. Han visited, her children broke into tears and hugged her.

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour per week 韩慧慧只能在医院见她的三个孩子孩子一个小时

The authorities said that a child protection specialist centre came up with a plan to keep her children safe after the police reports were filed, in which Ms. Han and her husband agreed to the arrangement. 

Under the care agreement, Ms. Han and her husband were allowed weekly supervised access to the children. More so, the Protective Service (PSV) also explored alternative care options that would allow the children to remain safe.

“All three children remain safe and well at the hospital,” the statement said. “PSV continues to explore alternative safe care arrangements to ensure the children’s continued safety and well-being.”

Ms. Han  last contested in the 2025 General Election as part of the five-member People’s Alliance for Reform team in Tanjong Pagar GRC.

When contacted, she admitted that she called the police on several occasions, alleging that her husband and mother-in-law were abusive to her children.

 

