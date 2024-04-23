Alina Habba, legal representative for former President Donald Trump, lambasted Democrats for pursuing him in court, alleging it’s a ploy since they can’t defeat him in elections. At the New York State Supreme Court Building in Manhattan, she denounced the dual criminal and civil cases against him, labeling it a disgrace to the American judiciary.

Habba vehemently defended Trump, asserting his innocence in both the hush money and asset valuation cases. She criticized Judge Arthur Engoron’s understanding of finance and dismissed the accusations as a joke, emphasizing they’re politically motivated to undermine Trump’s potential 2024 run, which she believes Americans will see through.

Liberals and conservative Americans argue regarding Alina Habba’s statement

Why doesn’t she work pro bono for trump. Then she wouldn’t have to worry about tax payer dollars — tom bastis (@Tbastis) April 22, 2024

However, it seems that liberals are vehemently against Alina Habba. They claim that she should attempt to work for Trump pro-bono rather than “wasting” taxpayers money. This is despite the fact that the former President of the United States has his own income and savings.

Every stunt the prosecution pulls reveals how weak they know their case really is. They are willing to do anything to get Trump! — Belinda (@Cobeekat) April 22, 2024

Meanwhile, GOP supporters claim that the Biden administration does not have much dirt on him. Hence, this is why they’re trying their very best to get Trump behind bars. These are merely speculations on both ends of the spectrum.

AG Leticia James is a highly intelligent woman..knows the law. Habby Babby..not so intelligent. Habby Babby can cry, scream, jump up and down…it won’t change the LAWS. — Ilanna Phillips (@IlannaPhillips) April 22, 2024

Furthermore, others are criticizing Leticia James as they claim that she is an “embarrassment” to the justice system of America. Liberals disagree and state that she is a highly qualified lawyer, and is simply doing her job. Despite this, the liberals instead mocked Alina Habba and her qualifications as well.

Read More News

The post Alina Habba: Trump’s legal woes politically motivated, “disgraceful” appeared first on The Independent News.