Aliff Syukri’s mansion costs a fortune to keep running and he is struggling to make money

MALAYSIA: Previously, entrepreneur and singer Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri used to think that owning a mansion is something to be proud of, but since getting one, he found out about the monthly financial commitment, according to New Straits Times. He allocates at least RM40,000 (SGD12,000) monthly to cover the ongoing expenses of his posh Petaling Jaya residence.

So, when Aliff was talking about where all his money goes each month, he specifically mentioned the people who work for him. He’s got a team of twelve, which includes the folks who keep his house clean, his personal assistants who help him with his day-to-day stuff, and the security guards who look after the property.

Pretty significant amount every month

On top of their salaries, he’s also got those hefty electricity bills to pay for such a big place, and of course, keeping that swimming pool in good shape isn’t cheap either! It all adds up to a pretty significant amount every month.

He also pointed out that it’s not just his main mansion he’s dealing with. His family’s property actually consists of four separate bungalow lots altogether, so he’s got the ongoing costs of maintaining all of that land and any buildings on it as well. Aliff also wanted to make it clear that he wasn’t trying to brag or whine about his situation.

He said he was just answering questions from reporters who were asking about his house. He then mentioned just how massive the place is – a whopping 28,000 square feet with 28 rooms.

But the crazy part is, he admitted that almost 70% of those rooms just sit there empty. It is not by choice but to minimise expenses.

He went on, “I didn’t account for the issues that would come up, such as leaking toilets, cracked tiles, and the related expenses, when I first planned this house. The cost of painting alone is RM300,000.

Working hard to generate income

Because of that, Aliff is working hard to generate income. His monthly commitments are substantial and require him to maintain a high level of business activity. If he had the option, he would prefer a smaller house.

But he has come to terms with the fact that this is a house he made. He estimated that he has spent about RM3 million on renovations in the early eight years since moving into the house. Most of the RM3 million covered repairs, tiling, lighting, plumbing, toilets and water damage.

He also allocated between RM300,000 and RM500,000 monthly for ongoing maintenance and repairs. He advises young people who are thinking of purchasing a house to look beyond the purchase price and carefully consider the long-term maintenance costs.

Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman (born April 3, 1987) is a Malaysian entrepreneur, singer, and actor, known also by the nickname “Datuk Terlajak Laris.”

Born in Felda Kechau, Kuala Lipis, Pahang, Aliff Syukri was raised and went to school in Selangor. After his earlier schooling, Aliff also spent some time in Kelantan focusing on his religious studies. Then, he moved on to Shah Alam to continue with the rest of his education.

Big family

Aliff got married to Nur Shahida binti Mohd Rashid back in 2007. They’ve got a big six kids. He mentioned a few of their names: Qadejah El Zahra, Ibraheem Adham, Ammar Ahyyan, and Yusoff Al Qardawi. He also shared who his parents are, Kamaruzaman bin Kamaludin and Rozita binti Ibrahim, and that he has two siblings, Noor Hayati Kamarzaman and Nur Aini Kamarzaman.