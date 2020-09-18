Alien Huang dies at 36

- Advertisement -

Taiwanese celebrity and 100% Entertainment host Alien Huang has died at the age of 36, as confirmed by his manager. The official cause of death is still uncertain and will be revealed at a later date. Taiwanese news outlets reported that Mr Huang (nickname Xiao Gui) was found at his home on the ninth floor of a building in Sanhe Street in Taipei’s Beitou District. When he was discovered, his body had already become stiff. Fellow celebrities and fans are shocked over the news.

Just a day before, the celebrity shared a short clip of himself feeding his pet dog on Instagram stories. His last Instagram post was on September 13. Now the post is filled with distraught comments from his followers as well as Janet Hsieh, Kate Pang and Aisa Senda hoping that the news was not true. Taiwanese actor and model, Sunny Wang paid tribute to Alien Huang, saying he will be missed.

He would have turned 37 this coming November. He joined showbiz in 2002 and is known to be an all-rounder. His portfolio includes being a TV show host, singer, actor, illustrator, and fashion designer.

In school, he met singer Rainie Yang and they dated for three years. They remained good friends even after the breakup. Alien has appeared in Singaporean drama Joys of Life as well as Michelle Chong’s 2011 film Already Famous. Alien and Michelle attended several meet-and-greet sessions together that year. In 2012, he performed in Singapore at The Coliseum, Hard Rock Café. Alien travelled to Singapore several times in the past few years.

Born in November 28 1983, Alien Huang is also known as Xiao Gui (meaning Little Ghost in Mandarin). In 2002, Alien was part of Japanese TV Asahi’s disbanded boy band HC3 and in 2003, he was in Taiwanese Rock Records’ disbanded boy band Cosmo. Alien released many albums as a solo artist and has appeared in movies and dramas.

He is the founder and designer of AES (Alien Evolution Studio), a clothing brand which he first established in 2008. He has also published three illustration books in which he expresses ideas and emotions through his writing and drawings in a creative and unique way.