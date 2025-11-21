// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, November 21, 2025
28.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ prompirak (for illustration purposes only)
BusinessTechnology
1 min.Read

Algebris CEO flags ‘significant’ correction for top AI stocks, joins experts’ caution over tech stock valuations

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Algebris Investments founder and chief executive Davide Serra warned that investors should cut back their exposure to the world’s top technology companies, citing the likelihood of a “significant correction.”

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Mr Serra said that this will be the case if revenues fail to support the scale of the AI push, adding that such earnings are “impossible by 2030” because of the level of public debt globally and the tax pressures governments will face, as reported by The Edge Singapore.

His comments came after policymakers and Wall Street executives recently voiced concerns about inflated tech stock valuations driven by enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also voiced the same concerns in its annual Financial Stability Review (FSR) earlier this month, saying that “some equity markets are seeing relatively stretched valuations, particularly in the technology and AI segments.”

See also  Liow: Mozambique Debris in Australia for Examination and Verification

Algebris, which Mr Serra started in 2006 after working as a bank analyst, manages about €32.2 billion (S$48.5 billion) across credit, equity and private debt, based on an August factsheet.

He also said the US share of global markets is reaching its mathematical limit. He noted that “never in history” could a third of the world’s economy make up around 70% of global valuation, which he sees as a sign that markets are “peaking”.

Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSurge, reviewed by Investor’s Business Daily, showed that almost 70 US-listed companies in the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF have collectively lost about US$2.4 trillion (S$3.1 trillion) in market value since Oct 29.

The loss is roughly equal to Amazon’s market value and exceeds Meta’s US$1.5 trillion valuation.

Last month, GIC investment chief Bryan Yeo warned of a “hype bubble” in early-stage AI ventures as global funding for the sector reached a record US$192.7 billion. However, Nvidia chief Jensen Huang pushed back on this idea, saying the AI industry has hit a “quite extraordinary” turning point that supports the heavy spending taking place. /TISG

See also  Budgeting for Beginners Made Easy

Read also: ChatGPT flags possible AI stock market crash by September 2026 as MAS joins global caution over tech stock valuations

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Business

SGX to launch dual listing bridge with Nasdaq; MAS unveils S$30 million support package for listed firms

SINGAPORE: In a major push to boost Singapore’s appeal...
Asia

Myanmar escalates crackdown on global cyberscam hubs, detains hundreds in border raids

BANGKOK: Myanmar’s military régime has intensified its crusade against...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //